Raveena Tandon's Memorable Dialogues From Her Films That Are Still A Fan-favourite

National Award-winning actor Raveena Tandon was one of the top actors of Bollywood during the 90s. She began her journey in Bollywood with the film Patthar Ke Phool and rose to fame with Laadla and Andaz Apna Apna. The actor was popular for her dance performances in her movies and her dialogue delivery. Here's a compilation of Raveena Tandon's best dialogues from her Bollywood movies.

Best Dialogues of Raveena Tandon from her movies

Beti pati ke pallu se pallu bandhkar agni ke jitne phere leti hai ... baap ka haq utna hi gunah kam ho jaata hai ... aur pati ka haq utne hi gunah zyada ~Rajaji movie

Meri mohabbat ek chutki bhar sindoor ki mohtaj nahi ~Imtihaan

Gehre se gehra zakhm bhi itna dard nahi deta ... jitna aaj tumne mujhe diya hai ~ Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi

Yeh kya badi badi aankhan leke tukur tukur dekhri ... teri gardan chicken ke jaise kaatko, chicken biryani mein daalti ~Waah! Tera Kya Kehna

Mai Hyderabad ki potti ... aankhan nikaal ke goti khelti goti ~Waah! Tera Kya Kehna

Aaj ke baad mere ilaake mein rehne waalon ke liye sirf do jagah hai ... kanoon ki izzat karne waalon ke liye khuli chatt ... aur kanoon ki lakeer par paon rakhne waalon ke liye jail ki char deewari ~Vijeta

Pyar ki buniyaad kisi ki madad ya sifaarish ki mohtaj nahi hoti ... yeh toh dilon se dilon ki dhadkan hai joh rishton mein badal jaati hai ~ Yeh Lamhe Judaai Ke

Kuch log aaise hote hai joh pehli baar milne pe bhi ajnabee nahin lagte ~Aatish

Woh is duniya se alag toh nahi ... lekin unka pyar is duniya se alag hai ~Pardeshi Babu

Aankhen andar ka haal bata deti hai ... sirf padne wali nazar honi chahiye ~Mohra

Train mein safar kiya, plane mein safar kiya, caron mein safar kiya ... magar kisi bhi safar ka itna mazaa nahi aaya jitna in baahon ke safar mein aa raha hai ~Zamane se Kya darna

Na surat, na huliya, na shakal ... aur ladki ko kehta hai pyar karne bahar chal ~Taqdeerwala

Joh talwaron se bach jaate hai ... woh aksar phoolon se kat jaate hai ~Aatish

Waqt sabse bada marham hota hai ~Mohra

Arre ubalte hue chawal ke thande jhaag waale paani ... budhape mein uddiyan maarre kya? ~Waah!Tera Kya Kehna

