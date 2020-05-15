Raveena Tandon Does 'Timepass' On TikTok, Fans Ask Her To 'ban Chinese Products'; See Pic

The ongoing COVID-19 lockdown has led to many Bollywood celebrities finding out a new pastime which they also share with their fans on social media. Similarly, Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon recently took to her social media to share her current 'pastime' wherein she can be seen having some fun in her new Tik Tok video. However, Raveena Tandon's video had some adverse effects on some fans who went on to school her.

Also Read: Raveena Tandon Is 'forced To Smile For The Camera' In Adorable Pic With Pet Dog

Raveena Tandon's quirky Tik Tok 'pastime' disappointed some of the fans

The video shared by Raveena Tandon has her changing some maangtikas as the song Chunri Chunri from the movie Biwi No 1 plays in the background. Raveena Tandon can also be seen looking lovely in the video as she dons a blue and green printed kurta with black bindis as well as danglers. While some fans were all praises for Raveena Tandon in the video, some fans were rather disappointed with her.

Also Read: Raveena Tandon Shares Appreciation Post For A Fan Who Braved Sun To Give Her A Rose

Some fans asked Raveena Tandon to stop using Tik Tok as it is a Chinese app. One of the fans also told Raveena Tandon that Tik Tok is not only a Chinese app but it also has charges of data theft filed against it. Take a look at Raveena Tandon's Tik Tok video and some of the fan's reactions to it.

Also Read: Raveena Tandon's Response To A Fan Who Proposed Marriage In Next Birth Is Hilarious

Raveena Tandon recently shared an adorable picture with her pet dog

Raveena Tandon recently took to her official social media handle on Thursday and posted a photo where fans can see her holding her pet dog. In the photo, the bottom half of her face is covered by her adorable pet dog. The Satta actor is seen wearing a green-colored Kurti with floral patterns.

Also Read: Raveena Tandon’s Latest Post Will Take All Your Lockdown Blues Away; See Pics

Raveena has also donned a mascara and a bindi in this photo. She also had a quirky caption for the post wherein she wrote, "When I’m forced to smile for the cameras." Take a look at the Mohra actor's post.

For the unversed, Raveena Tandon will soon be seen next as Ramika Sen in the upcoming flick K.G.F: Chapter 2. In the film, which is directed by Prashanth Neel, she will be making an appearance alongside Sanjay Dutt, who will be playing the lead antagonist in the film that will feature Yash in the lead role. The film will also feature Srinidhi Shetty in the lead role. Fans are highly anticipating the release of K.G.F: Chapter 2 after the lockdown.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.