Raveena Tandon Shares Appreciation Post For A Fan Who Braved Sun To Give Her A Rose

Raveena Tandon has a huge fan following despite being out of films for some time now. The actor was one of the most loved personalities during her prime and has gone on to produce several hits. Recently, the actor made a post on Instagram mentioning that she misses her fans very much and also talked about a certain fan who waited in the sun to give her a rose.

Raveena Tandon's appreciation post for a fan

Also Read | Raveena Tandon's Response To A Fan Who Proposed Marriage In Next Birth Is Hilarious

In the second video shared by Raveena Tandon in the same post, one can see a fan who is shirtless and is in tears. A few people, presumably the bodyguards of Raveena Tandon, hold him patiently as the man tries to come up with words to talk to his favourite actor. Soon enough, the man manages to give Raveena a rose and the actor seems delighted. The man goes on to touch her feet but his stopped by Raveena and the bodyguards immediately. The man also had the words ‘Ravina is my God’ written on his torso. Despite the wrong spelling, Raveena was impressed by him. She was told by the guards that the man had waited for two hours in the sun to just give her a rose.

Also Read | Raveena Tandon’s Latest Post Will Take All Your Lockdown Blues Away; See Pics

Remembering this instance, Raveena mentioned how the man presented her with a withered rose. She called that instance as a moment of pure love and innocence. She added that she misses the interactions and also misses the days when social distancing was an unheard word. She went on to add that she misses the well-wishers and her personal interactions with them. Later on, Raveena added that as an artist she thrives on their love and said that it is always the fans who make a star. In conclusion, the actor mentioned that the world will take a while to heal; however, she will miss such interactions with fans.

Also Read | Raveena Tandon Shows Off Her 'mommy Years' With Her Mother's Day Instagram Posts; See Here

Raveena Tandon posted two videos, one of the fans gathering around to click a picture with her and the second one of the man who waited in the sun for her. In the first video, Raveena can be seen interacting with her fans as several people crowd around her to click pictures with the actor. She can be seen patiently waiting and giving everyone a chance to snap a picture with her as she poses. The paparazzi too is seen snapping pictures of the actor and Raveena in her post mentioned that those instances are something she misses very much.

Also Read | Raveena Tandon Shares Rishi Kapoor's Video Of Wishing Her Father On His Birthday; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.