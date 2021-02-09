Sapna Choudhary, Ravi Kishan And Manoj Tiwari To Star In A Crime Show 'Mauka-e-Vardaat'

&TV is all set to bring a new TV series for the audience. The show will star actors like Sapna Choudhary, Ravi Kishan and Manoj Tiwari. Mauka-e-Vardaat will highlight some mysterious cases in India. Read further to know everything about the upcoming crime series.

Mauka-e-Vardaat to star Sapna Choudhary, Ravi Kishan and Manoj Tiwari

Mauka-e-vardaat is a weekday crime series which will showcase the mysteries behind some criminal cases. The episodes are said to be mind-boggling and will compel one to believe that the rhetoric reality is stranger than fiction. The episodes are shot in real locations and the stories are said to be some of the most inconceivable crime stories. Every episode will unravel the mystery, approach and methodology behind those crimes.

The show will feature popular Bhojpuri actors like Sapna Choudhary, Ravi Kishan and Manoj Tiwari. They will not be seen as hosts or the cast of the series but will give out the preludes of each episode. The three actors will be seen occasionally on the show. Mauka-e-Vardaat is produced by 4 producers namely Ravi Raj Creations, Hemant Prabhu Studioz, A&I Productions and Spacewalkker Films. Ravi Kishan and Manoj Tiwari will be seen again on the screen, however, not together but in the same show. The two actors have always had a competitive relationship but are not starring in the same show.

Sapna Choudhary, Ravi Kishan and Manoj Tiwari on the work front

Manoj Tiwari is currently an MP from North East Delhi constituency of New Delhi. On television, he was last seen in the show Nehle Pe Dehla as a host. He also made an appearance with Ravi Kishan on The Kapil Sharma Show. Ravi Kishan, on the other hand, is the MP from the Gorakhpur Loksabha constituency of Uttar Pradesh. In the case of films and TV, he was last seen in the Kannada film Shivarjuna where he played the role of Ramappa. He will soon be seen in various upcoming films like Robert, Boondi Raita, Radhe and Sabse Bada Champion. Sapna Choudhary was last seen on Dosti Ke Side effects.

