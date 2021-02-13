Ravi Kishan To Star In TV Series 'Mauka-E-Vardaat', Actor Says Thrilled To Make Comeback

Bhojpuri megastar, Ravi Kishan will soon be seen in upcoming crime series, Mauka-E-Vardaat. Produced by RaviRaj Creations, Hemant Prabhu Studioz, A&I Productions and Spacewalkker Films, 'Mauka-E-Vardaat' is a riveting weekday crime series highlighting crime cases that will boggle the audience’s mind, compelling one to believe that the rhetoric ‘reality is stranger than fiction’.

Ravi Kishan on his comeback

Having been away from the television scene for some time, Ravi Kishan is thrilled to make a comeback, and this is what he had to say about the show. Ravi said, “I am delighted to be a part of the show, and I will be giving a glimpse into various crime cases. These cases are inspired by real-life incidents and showcase different stories of most inconceivable, unimaginable crimes and unravel its mystery, approach, and methodology. Crime series has always fascinated me as I find them captivating and Informational. These help me know about the kind of crimes happening around us and how we can be more mindful, aware and alert."

He further added, "There have been so many shows on a variety of genres, but Mauka-E-Vardaat stood out for me. After understanding the concept in detail, I realized that the show had a refreshingly different concept of implausible and unbelievable crime stories beyond belief that will compel the viewers to know, Yeh Hua Toh Kaise Hua? When one watches a crime show, the main hook point for them to know how-it-happened, who-did-it, and what-happens-next, but this show will intrigue them to ask howdunnit than a whodunnit. I am eagerly looking forward on how the series pans out as a lot of hard work has gone into it and of course the continued love, support and affection of all my viewers.”

Mauka-E-Vardaat plot

Mauka-E-Vardaat cast includes Sapna Choudhary, Ravi Kishan and Manoj Tiwari. The plot of the show revolves around various criminal cases. The episodes are shot in real locations and every episode will unravel the mystery, approach and methodology behind those crimes. Watch Ravi Kishan in ‘Mauka-E-Vardaat’ premiering on March 9, 2021, at 7:00 pm, every Monday to Friday only on &TV!

