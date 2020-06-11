Shakti Kapoor Reacts To His Hilarious Viral Video, Discloses The Reason Behind Filming It

Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor’s latest video on Instagram has gone viral. The actor made the hilarious video and posted it on his social media. After the video was posted, Shakti Kapoor told a news daily that his fans flooded his social media with messages. Shakti Kapoor even spoke about the reason behind making the hilarious video.

Shakti Kapoor's video

Shakti Kapoor stated that he made the video and shared it with his fans so that he could spread some cheer in the time of distress. Shakti Kapoor in the video can be seen carrying a red coloured bin on his head. He walks inside his building complex wearing an all-black outfit with a red bin on his head.

In the video, a man asks Shakti Kapoor where is he heading off to, to which he replies that he is going to get alcohol. The man who is recording the video pans the camera to himself and stated that he is going to get alcohol for the whole society. Shakti Kapoor told a news daily that the entire incident was made up by him to lighten the mood of his fans.

Shakti Kapoor stated that he instructed the person what to do and asked him to say all the dialogues. He then stated that when he posted the video on his social media account, his fans messaged him and thanked him for making them laugh. He said that the video was made with an intention to make his fans laugh and it did just that. Shakti Kapoor also stated that people went back to him and told him that he made them smile in the difficult times.

Shakti Kapoor’s fans have showered the video with likes. Many have taken to their social media to drop comments as well. Shakti Kapoor’s Instagram post is flooded with laughing emojis in the comments section. Many have also praised him and stated that the video is very cute. Like most Bollywood celebrities, Shakti Kapoor, too, has been homebound due to the COVID-19 lockdown. He has been using his social media to spread awareness about the coronavirus and has been urging his fans to stay safe.

