Shakti Kapoor Says He Will Not Let Daughter Shraddha Kapoor Resume Work Amidst Lockdown

Veteran actor Shakti Kapoor, in an interview with a news daily, said that he will not let his daughter Shraddha Kapoor work amidst lockdown as he feels it is not safe yet. The actor also stated that work is important but not as much as life. Read on to know more details:

Shakti Kapoor will not let Shraddha Kapoor work

In the interview, Dakku Daddy actor Shakti Kapoor stated that he has no intention of letting his daughter Shraddha Kapoor resume work for a while. Kapoor further said that he will also not go to work as he thinks that the threat is not gone yet. The Andaz Apna Apna actor said he feels "the worst is yet to come". Kapoor further said that he will not let his children out for now. It will be very chaotic if people resume shooting films and work is important but not at the cost of someone's life, said Shakti Kapoor.

ALSO READ | Rashmi Desai, Dipika Chikhlia & Others Express Shock Over Kerala Elephant Incident



For now, the actor has nothing to worry about as the Guild is still working on the rules and regulations that filmmakers need to follow amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Maharashtra is one of the worst-hit states in India by COVID-19 and filmmakers have been issued a set of guidelines they need to follow. Producers Guild has been working on its own set of guidelines for film shoots and has been working with health professionals for this.

ALSO READ | JK Simmons Reveals He Wants To Play Father To Every 'Chris' In Hollywood



Kapoor has also, reportedly, advocated caution. He said that he tells people in his circle, who work in Bollywood, that it is better to wait than to go out and then ''end up paying hospital bills''. Talking about the current situation, he said that it is still a "very bad state of affairs'' out there.

ALSO READ | Brad Pitt Likes Being Funny At Award Functions & His Acceptance Speeches Are A Proof



On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in the action thriller film Baaghi 3. It was released on March 6, 2020, and was well-received by fans. It also featured Riteish Deshmukh and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles. The film also featured Vijay Varma, Jameel Khoury, and Ankita Lokhande. The movie was helmed by Ahmed Khan and written by Tasha Bhambra.

ALSO READ | Mohena Kumari Tests Positive For COVID-19, Ex-BFF Rishi Dev Shows Concern



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.