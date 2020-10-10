In a video that surfaced recently, a robot beetle can be seen going up against a real beetle. The fight between the two has caused netizens to react in awe and amusement. The insect wrestled the machine while being filmed and the results were spectacularly astonishing.

Robot beetle faces a real beetle in this jaw-dropping fight between nature and machine

Also Read | As Anup Jalota-Jasleen's Pic In Wedding Dress Go Viral, Here's Peek Into Their Net Worth

People who watched the video admitted to being completely surprised by the outcome of it. The real beetle emerged victorious in the battle with the machine. People praised nature and its ways in the comments section of the video. The video has since then gone viral on Twitter as people have been sharing the victory of nature over machines proudly on their timelines and feeds.

Robot beetle encounters the real beetle.. pic.twitter.com/WqQKMPO4Zv — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) October 8, 2020

Also Read | Baby Laughing Video Goes Viral, Netizens Call It 'wonderful Thing To Wake Up To'

The video begins with the mechanical beetle fidgeting and poking the real beetle. Unaware of what is happening, the real beetle tries its level best to reason out with the situation he is in. The shiny black beetle is the live beetle whereas the dark black beetle is the mechanical one. Upon first glance, one can easily notice that the mechanical or robotic beetle is much larger and seems way too stronger in terms of size and might. The real beetle, on the other hand, seems of a regular size and not as intimidating as the robot beetle.

robot beetle got destroyed — Guco/Yoran (@YGuco18) October 8, 2020

Robot Beetle: ARE YOU READY FOR THIS?!



Also Robot Beetle: pic.twitter.com/7MQQQzdkKr — Calvin (@Phil_De_Mangina) October 8, 2020

let’s hope this is how our fight with robots goes down in 2040 pic.twitter.com/d5d9ukbtko — Arlong (@ramseyboltin) October 8, 2020

obligatory pic.twitter.com/iqZHtEeuTP — chaotic good brandon 𓃰 (@bwthint) October 8, 2020

Nature always wins.. — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) October 8, 2020

Also Read | Here's How Baba Ka Dhaba's Viral Video Became The Most Wholesome Thing On The Internet

However, once the real beetle got hold of the situation he was in, he took no time in going in for an attack. Initially, the real beetle tried to ward off the robot beetle by simply nudging it away from its space. However, after failing to do so, the real beetle resorted to attacking the robot. Thus the real beetle went in horn first and grappled the robot beetle. Within a matter of seconds, it not only picked the robot beetle up but also threw it right below on the ground.

Also Read | Paratha With Ice Cream Combo Idea Goes Viral, Leaves Netizens Divided

This came as a huge shock to netizens watching the video as they assumed the odds would not favour it. Initially, as the real beetle was confused, the robot beetle managed to push the real beetle off balance. However, it managed to hold its ground and eventually toppled the robot beetle right below with an impressive smackdown.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.