Paratha With Ice Cream Combo Idea Goes Viral, Leaves Netizens Divided

While the internet is mostly a pleasant place for many, it is also full of bizarre content that often leaves the internet users divided. Recently, a bizarre food combination went viral and received a mixed response from the netizens. On October 8, a Twitter user named Owais Siddiqui shared two pictures on his media feed that grabbed the attention of Twitterati.

In the photos, a paratha was seen rolled as an ice-cream cone along with a few scoops of ice-cream on top of it. Owais also added a caption to his post, which read, "Chai paratha reimagined, spiced doodh patti ice cream with sugar laced parhatta". Scroll down to take a look at his post.

Paratha with ice cream

Chai paratha reimagined, spiced doodh patti ice cream with sugar laced parhatta. pic.twitter.com/CzPORPMb0U — Owais Siddiqui (@OwaisO) October 8, 2020

As soon as the photos were dropped on the micro-blogging site, it managed to receive more than 3k likes; and is still counting. A section of netizens backed the idea and callled it "an interesting combination". Meanwhile, a user added a pinch of creativity to the dish and wrote, "And if we use granulated sugar instead of powdered one and make those caramelized paratha from all purpose flour it legit tastes like icecream cone", and another asserted, "i usually despise such horrendous food mashups but i sooo wanna try this at least once".

I would love to give it a try

I mean sweet parantha with ice cream

worth a try — दिशा ᴮᴱ ⁷⟭⟬ 🐳⟬⟭💜 (@hunnitbaebae) October 8, 2020

this is so creative!! and what a lovely presentation! looks yummy :) — a zapato (@yungparleG) October 8, 2020

On the other side, another section of netizens expressed their disagreement in the comments box. A Twitter user's comment read, "Well, Just because you can, does not mean you should". Another comment read, "Wat can’t understand it’s an insult to paratha or insult to ice cream". A user shared a GIF, which read "I am not looking". Meanwhile, a user wrote a reason for not trying the combination and wrote, "If the meetha Paratha is garam then the ice cream will melt and if the meetha Paratha is cold then it would be too stiff to be eaten!!! I'm sorry I'm not made for such stress".

you know this is an criminal offense right? — jisu🏹 (@ninjitsujisu) October 8, 2020

This paratha is really sad looking. And combination is a big no 🙅🏻‍♀️ — Shaz Malik (@shaz_Insafiyan) October 8, 2020

Talking about Owais, interestingly, his media feed is flooded with numerous food combinations. A few days back, he suggested a combination of fried chicken with gravy and maple syrup served over a jalapeño cheddar waffle. The combination received a thumbs up from his Twitter followers.

