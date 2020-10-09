Baby Laughing Video Goes Viral, Netizens Call It 'wonderful Thing To Wake Up To'

A hilarious video of a baby getting a haircut is making the rounds on social media. In the entire video, the baby can be seen laughing uncontrollably. The video was shared by a Twitter handle named CCTV Idiots on October 9. Sharing the video on social media, the Twitter user wrote a simple caption, 'Happy Friday'. Take a look at the adorable video of a baby laughing that has left everyone in awe.

Video of baby getting haircut

Within hours after the video was shared, it went viral on Twitter. It received more than 110k views on Twitter. More than one thousand users have retweeted the funny video, while it gained 4.5k likes. The 44-second video begins with the little munchkin sitting on someone's lap, probably his mother. The baby is wrapped in a black apron.

As the hairstylist turns on the razor and moves slightly on his hair, he starts laughing hysterically, moving his legs in joy. He can be seen holding the razor wire in his hand. The hairstylist is also seen playing with the little one. He slowly gets the razor near his hair and laughs along with the baby. The baby’s adorable contagious laugh leaves everyone in splits.

Laughing baby makes netizens' day

Netizens were quick to share their responses. Twitterati made the baby laughing video viral on Twitter in no time. One of the users tweeted, 'Omg those chubby feeds n piggytoes!', while another added, 'Now why are they using clippers to cut the baby tender hair'. A Twitter user's comment read as 'What a wonderful thing to wake up to'.

Viewers also shared their childhood experiences. A Twitter user wrote, 'i remember my son's first haircut. Felt the hell in a shiny and lovely day'. Another follower of CCTV Idiots commented on the video, 'Beautiful video...u make my day'. Netizens also shared that they are watching the video on repeat and tagged their friends and family, making the video viral. Take a look at some more netizens' reactions on the baby laughing video.

Come this side, Cc: @EducNurture 💗😂 — N U N G U Mhayise ⚙️ (@NunguKaNdlela) October 9, 2020

I love how they smiled and laughed. — Polymath.Jo (@JoPolymath) October 9, 2020

This will make anyone smile. #happyfriday — Mike stone (@Mikesto43596440) October 9, 2020

Now why are they using clippers to cut the baby tender hair 😅 — Keanu (@Keyonn3w) October 9, 2020

