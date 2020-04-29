When Reality Shows Winner Ashutosh Kaushik Created Ruckus Outside Mumbai Cafe

Winner of two of the most well-received TV reality shows of India Bigg Boss and MTV Roadies - Ashutosh Kaushik, enjoyed good limelight after bagging the winning titles. The star who made headlines everywhere due to his win was once caught on camera throwing tantrums outside a cafe in Mumbai, 2013. Little did we know that Ashutosh Kaushik's behaviour did not go down well with the cops as well as people around him.

When Ashutosh Kaushik created ruckus outside a cafe

Ashutosh Kaushik, who won the fifth season of MTV Roadies in 2007 and second season of Bigg Boss in 2008, created a commotion in an inebriated state outside a cafe in Andheri, Mumbai, 2013. Several reports state that the police sources caught the actor under the influence of alcohol. Moreover, in a statement to the police, Ashutosh Kaushik and his friends said that they were invited to a party as guests. However, something went wrong inside, and some people allegedly assaulted him and his friends inside the venue.

After Ashutosh Kaushik made his statement, the police tried to placate and pacify the former, but in vain. Reports say that Kaushik refused to clam down, and continued to mess it up even more. Moreover, Ashutosh also did not go to the police station to register a complaint and left the place in anger. As per a report, the chaos took place at 1.15 am in the night. Ashutosh was seen in the movies Zila Ghaziabad 2013 and Kismat Love Paisa Dilli 2012.

Ashutosh Kaushik marriage

Recently, the star turned actor made headlines, as he tied the knot on his terrace in Noida in the presence of four people amidst Coronavirus lockdown. Ashutosh's wedding that was fixed for April 26 was hosted in the simplest way at his residence. While interacting with a publication, he revealed that all the rituals, including the pheras took place his place. Moreover, only four people graced the event. The Bigg Boss winner expressed that his wife and he decided to donate the money they kept for their wedding to the PM Relief Funds.

