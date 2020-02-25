Alia Bhatt's Adorable Birthday Wish For Shahid Kapoor Is Too Cute To Miss

One of Bollywood’s most loved actors, Shahid Kapoor grows a year older today as he celebrates his birthday. Shahid Kapoor has won a million hearts with his stellar performances in various films like Kabir Singh, Jab We Met, Udta Punjab, Shaandaar, and much more.

As the actor celebrates his birthday, his close friends from the industry have taken to their social media handle to share pictures with him. One of them is his Shaandaar co-star, Alia Bhatt. She posted an adorable BTS picture from the sets of their film, Shaandaar which is too cute to miss.

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram story to share a monochrome picture of them during their shoot for the film, Shaandaar. In the picture, one can see Shahid Kapoor dressed in a white sweatshirt and black jeans. Alia Bhat is seen sporting a long sleeves crop top and printed pants. They both look adorable as Shahid Kapoor has his arms wrapped around Alia Bhatt in this candid picture.

Along with the picture, Alia Bhatt also wrote a sweet message for Shahid Kapoor. Alia Bhatt called Shahid her 'dearest' and sent him lots of love on his special day. Check out the adorable picture here.

Bollywood celebs birthday wish for Shahid Kapoor

Apart from Alia Bhatt, several other celebrities wished Shahid Kapoor on his birthday. His Kabir Singh co-star, Kiara Advani shared a hilarious boomerang as her Instagram story. She also wrote a sweet message along with the video.

His brother, Ishaan Khatter also shared three lovely pictures of Shahid Kapoor on his social media handle. The pictures were ranging from an intense look to a young, adorable Shahid Kapoor. Check out the pictures below.

