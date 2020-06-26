Kriti Sanon And Tiger Shroff Starrer 'Heropanti' - Reasons To Watch The Actors' Debut Film

Kriti Sanon has worked in several hit films since her Bollywood debut in the year 2014. However, in the list of Kriti Sanon’s films which turned out to be commercial successes, one movie will always stay memorable, and that is her debut film Heropanti. Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff starrer Heropanti is filled with a typical Bollywood romance tale peppered with action sequences and amazing songs. The film was helmed by Sabbir Khan. Keep reading to know why one should watch this film.

Reasons to watch Heropanti

Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff shared screen space

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon made their debut with Heropanti. As per reports, Tiger Shroff spent three years in training for the movie. Also, all the stunts which featured in the action-drama flick are performed by Tiger Shroff. The dynamic duo plays an adorable, much-in-love couple in the movie. In fact, many critics had also praised Tiger, calling him a "rare combination of romantic and action oriented protagonist".

Different Storyline

The plot of the film revolves around Adhvik Chaudhary (Prakash Raj) who is a well-known, respected man in his village. He is a strict patriarch of the Jat family in Haryana. His eldest daughter elopes with her boyfriend on the day of her wedding. Adhvik decides to find her at any cost when he comes across Bablu (played by Tiger Shroff). Later, Chaudhary’s men get badly beaten up by him. Chaudhary then decides to hold Bablu and this other two friends captive till he finds his daughter. In the process, Chaudhary’s younger daughter Dimpy (played by Kriti Sanon) falls in love with Bablu. Here are the fans reactions for the film.

Music of the film

Singers like Mohit Chauhan, Wajid, Manj Musik, Nindy Kaur, Raftaar, Mustafa Zahid, Shreya Ghoshal and Arijit Singh got a lot of recognition for their songs in Heropanti. Many songs of this movie were loved by her fans - be it Mere Naal Tu Whistle Baja, Rabba, Raat Bhar and Tere Binaa. Below are the fan reactions for the song Rabba.

Box-Office Collection

Heropanti released on May 24, 2014, and became a hit at the box office. The film was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 25 crores and managed to earn Rs 72 crores at the box office. Moreover, several reports state that the second film in the Heropanti franchise will be releasing soon.

