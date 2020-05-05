Sonam Kapoor On A Throwback Spree; Shares Pics With Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan & Others

Bollywood News

Sonam Kapoor is currently quarantining along with her husband at their Delhi home. The actor has also been sharing several throwback pictures. Read on

Sonam Kapoor

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, many Bollywood celebrities have been quarantining at their homes. Actor Sonam Kapoor is no different. She is currently quarantining herself with her husband at their Delhi home. Sonam Kapoor has been sharing various throwback pictures on her social media and fans have been loving it. Read on to know more details:

Sonam Kapoor shares several throwback pictures

It looks like Sonam Kapoor has got herself on a throwback spree. The actor has been sharing various pictures on her social media from her archives. Sonam Kapoor has been missing her friends and family as she is not able to meet them due to the nationwide lockdown that has been imposed.

Sonam Kapoor has thus been sharing several old pictures. In the latest stint, she has shared several pictures from seven years ago with her close friends and family. These throwback pictures feature Varun Dhawan, Mohit Marwah and her cousin Arjun Kapoor.

Sonam Kapoor shares a picture of Mohit Marwah chilling on the sofa

Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Arjun Kapoor gives a tight hug to his sister, Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Varun Dhawan and Mohit Marwah seem engrossed in a discussion

Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Sonam Kapoor shares a picture of Kunal Rawal “chilling”

Sonam Kapoor Instagram

The actor also shared a picture of her “lovelies” Samyukta Nair and Karishma

Sonam Kapoor Instagram

(Image Source: Sonam Kapoor Instagram)

In addition to these, Sonam Kapoor has also been sharing pictures of her photoshoots from several years ago. The actor has been comparing her ultra-glamorous pictures to what she is doing during the quarantine. These hilarious throwbacks have definitely brought in several memories back for her fans.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

