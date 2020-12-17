Recap 2020: Rana Daggubati, Neha Kakkar & Other Indian Celebs Who Tied The Knot This Year

As the year 2020 turned out to be a spoiler for many plans due to the outbreak of Coronavirus, many celebrities still managed to stick to their wedding plans and tied the knot in 2020. While a few kept a low-key wedding, a handful of celebs made their special day as grand as possible. Here is a list of celebs who got married in 2020. The list includes celebrities from different fraternities, such as TV, films and South-Indian film industry. Scroll down to get a peek into celeb weddings in 2020.

Celebs who got married in 2020

Kajal Aggarwal

Starting the list of 2020 celeb weddings with the most recent, actor Kajal Aggarwal tied the knot with entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu. The couple had a grand wedding with their close family members and friends in Mumbai on October 30. Kajal announced their wedding a month prior to her special day.

Punit Pathak

For the past few days, the internet is flooded with photos and videos from the wedding of choreographer Punit Pathak. He married long-term girlfriend Nidhi Moony Singh on last Friday. The newlyweds also hosted a reception on Sunday.

Aditya Narayan

Earlier this month, singer-actor Aditya Narayan took the marriage vows with his long-time fiance Shweta Agarwal. The duo dated each other for a period of 11 years before getting married on December 1. He organised a low-key wedding at a temple in Mumbai.

Priyanshu Painyuli

The Mirzapur star tied the knot with his longtime partner Vandana Joshi in an intimate ceremony in Dehradun. The newlyweds hosted a low-key reception in the evening. Interestingly, it was reported that the couple hired COVID specialists to ensure guests' safety at the wedding.

Neha Kakkar

The next name in the list of 2020 celeb weddings is Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar. Neha and Rohanpreet got hitched on October 24. Neha announced her wedding a few days before the release of her latest song with Rohanpreet Singh, that was titled Nehu Da Vyah.

Rana Daggubati

The Baahubali actor got married to Miheeka Bajaj on August 8. Their wedding was attended by close family and friends. The close-knit affair was hosted at the Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad.

Nithiin Reddy

Another actor from the south in the list of celeb weddings in 2020 is Telugu actor Nithiin Reddy. He tied the knot with his long-term girlfriend Shalini Kandukuri on July 16. The couple had planned to tie the knot in April, but postponed it because of COVID.

Niti Taylor

Popular TV actor Niti Taylor, from the TV fraternity, tied the knot with beau Parikshit Bawa in August. The actor announced in October that she tied the knot in a private affair. A few days, after the announcement, she celebrated her second month wedding anniversary.

Manish Raisinghani and Sangeita Chauhaan

Actor Manish Raisinghan married actor Sangeita Chauhan in a private ceremony in Mumbai, on June 30. Manish and Sangeita opted for a small wedding in a gurudwara with only 10 people in attendance. Manish and Sangeita met on the sets of the 2016's romance-drama show Ek Shringaar-Swabhiman and fell in love with each other.

Puja Banerjee

TV actor Puja Banerjee got married to her longtime actor-beau Kunal Verma. The couple had planned for a grand wedding in April. However, they had to stall their plans due to the pandemic. On the same day, Puja took to her Instagram account to reveal that the couple had already had a court marriage one-and-half month back.

