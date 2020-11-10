Rana Daggubati Introduces Vijay Varma As Billa From His Youtube Channel South Bay

South Indian actor Rana Daggubati recently took everyone by surprise when he launched his Youtube channel South Bay. He recently took to his official Instagram handle to introduce Vijay Varma as Billa. The actor is all set to venture into content creation through his Youtube channel. The addition of Vijay Varma in the lineup of his Youtube channel has surely made the excitement level of the audience go a notch higher. Here is a look at Rana Daggubati’s Instagram announcement.

Rana Daggubati introduces Billa

Rana Daggubbati shared a short video clip on his Instagram handle. The animated video sees a south Indian song playing in the background as the camera zooms in to an animated cat wearing a hoodie. As the camera closes in, the cat can be heard saying, “Hum Hai Billa” (I am Billa) in Vijay Varma’s voice. Interestingly, the short video clip sees a still from Rana Daggubati’s Baahubali in the background. Rana Daggubati captioned the video as, “Here is BILLA ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ @itsvijayvarma @southbay.live #yru #WHYAREYOU??” See Rana Daggubbati’s announcement here.

Also Read | Venkatesh Daggubati & Rana Daggubati To Share Screen Space In Suresh Babu's Next

Also Read | Rana Daggubati, Miheeka Bajaj Celebrate First Karwa Chauth After Wedding; See Pics

As soon as he shared this news on his Instagram, a lot of fans dropped comments and showed their excitement. Vijay Varma himself also commented and wrote, “But why are you?” Rana Dagubati replied to this comment by saying, “@itsvijayvarma subscribe to link in bio to find out ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚”. Several fans also asked Rana Daggubati about the details of Vijay Varma’s entry in South Bay. Many fans asked Rana Daggubati what this was while others dropped in fire emojis. Here is a look at some of the comments on Rana Daggubati’s Instagram.

Also Read | 'Soorarai Pottru’ Trailer Out: Abhishek Bachchan, Rana Daggubati & Other Celebs Laud It

Also Read | Rana Daggubati Revamps New-age Entertainment; Launches His YouTube Channel 'South Bay'

South Bay

Rana Daggubati launched his Youtube channel South Bay yesterday. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the exciting news on Twitter and informed that Rana Daggubati's videos will showcase multilingual stories from 10 seconds to 10 hours. The Youtube channel South Bay will host unscripted celebrity content, music, news, animation, fiction, and many more for the entertainment of the audience. Rana Daggubati had also shared a poster of the channel which features himself in three different avatars. He has now revealed the identity of one more character from the poster. The audience is now waiting for the announcement of another character which is visible in the poster.

Image Credits: Rana Daggubati and Vijay Varma Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.