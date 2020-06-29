Neha Kakkar Celebrates Gaining 40 Million Followers On Instagram, Celebs Shower Praises

Neha Kakkar recently took to her social media profile to upload a video celebrating her followers gain online. The singer has reached 40 million followers on Instagram and celebrated the occasion with some cake in her studio. In the video uploaded on Neha Kakkar's Instagram, the star is seen rejoicing over her follower count.

Check out the video:

Neha Kakkar recently uploaded a video on her Instagram. The singer was seen cutting a cake and celebrating her achievement of reaching 40 million followers online. The occasion is seen being celebrated like a birthday. Neha is wearing a yellow kurta with her hair pulled back in the video. She is holding a white cake which has - Congratulations on 40 million followers written on it. At the start of the video, Neha is seen singing happy 40 million followers to me, followed by a chorus.

The video was shot in a recording studio and showed Neha blowing a candle on the cake after screaming - yay and Oh my god! As the singer blows the candles out, she seems very happy and delighted. She then jokes that no was clapping their hands as they were all holding their phones recording her. Everyone starts clapping as soon as the singer says this.

Neha also put a long caption on the video where she wrote that she couldn't believe that she had gained so many followers. The singer also added that this clearly must be a dream and called herself blessed. She then thanked all of her followers and fans. Here's her caption - 40 MILLION (emoji) Is This a Dream????? (emoji) I Must be Blessed!!!!!!!!!!! (emoji) Can’t Thank You Enough..... Each one of You (emoji). She also added the following emojis - #NehaKakkar #40Million #Instagram #MostFollowedIndianMusician.

Many fans and celebrities responded to the posts. Actor Gauhar Khan wrote - Totally deserve it! (emoji) Bless you and Sandeep Chowta wrote - Congratulations. Singer, Parampara Thakur also commented - TIGERESS. Other celebrities to post comments were - Maniesh Paul, Sachet Tandon, Sugandha Mishra, Vishal Mishra, Stebin Ben, Radhika Bangia, Eli Avaram and more. Check out a few of the comments:

Pic Credit: Neha Kakkar's Instagram

Promo Pic Credit: Neha Kakkar's Instagram

