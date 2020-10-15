From Aditya Narayan To Kajal Aggarwal, Here Are Celeb Wedding Announcements Of 2020

The year 2020 has been quite an unfavourable one for Bollywood, especially due to theatres being shut. Despite the pandemic, several celebrity couples made announcements about tying the knot this year. While some got married and made the announcement in 2020, some are yet to be married and have kept their fans waiting in anticipation for the big event after sharing the news on their social media. Here are a few celebrity couples who announced their weddings and got married in 2020.

1. Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic

Cricketer Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to Serbian actor Natasa Stankovic on January 1. She posted a video of the proposal on her Instagram handle following which, there was a wave of congratulatory messages from fans and loved ones. The couple got married in a small private ceremony with family and relatives on May 31, 2020, amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

2. Rana Dagubatti and Miheeka Bajaj

Rana Dagubatti South Indian film star who also starred in Hindi films such as Housefull 4. He married his long-time girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj in a close-knit ceremony with family and friends on August 7, 2020. The couple had announced their relationship via Instagram after Rana Dagubatti uploaded his picture with Miheeka and captioned it saying that the latter had said yes upon proposing.

3. Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kichlu

Kajal Aggarwal who is a popular actor in South-Indian as well as Bollywood films. She is engaged to businessman Gautam Kichlu. Kajal Aggarwal’s husband-to-be is reportedly her childhood friend and acquaintance. After keeping her relationship under wraps for so long, she declared on social media that the couple is all set to marry on October 30 in a private ceremony with family and friends in Mumbai.

4. Aditya Narayan and Shweta Aggarwal

Aditya Narayan’s marriage to longtime girlfriend and actor Shweta Aggarwal has made headlines. The couple met on the sets of the movie Shaapit, hit it off instantly and have been in a relationship ever since. In an interview with a news portal, the singer revealed that he is in a relationship with Shweta and the two set to marry by the end of this year. There have been no official announcements about this on social media of the singer yet.

6. Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan’s relationship with his childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal has made fans curious for several years now. After he declared his love for her on a popular talk show, fans have been eagerly awaiting the news of their marriage. The couple was reportedly going to marry in May 2020 but according to a report by Hindustan Times, they may tie the knot sometime in 2020-end. There has been no official announcement on their social media about this.

7. Manish Raisinghan and Sangeita Chauhan

Television actor Manish Raisinghan is best known for his role in Sasural Simar Ka. He got married to fellow actor and girlfriend Sangeita Chauhan in a close-knit ceremony with friends and family on June 30 amid the lockdown. Both met on the sets of Ek Shringar Swabhiman and eventually started dating. The actor confirmed his marriage via a post on Instagram below:

Wedding bells are ringing in Bollywood again. The fans awaiting these weddings would be curious to know what happens next.

