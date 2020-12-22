Recap 2020: Top 10 Performances From The Tamil Films That Released This Year

The year 2020 was filled with films with interesting concepts that did not shy away from exploring new boundaries. The Tamil film industry produced several chartbuster films that dominated the OTT space upon release. Here is a look at some of the best performances by actors from some of the best Tamil films that came out in 2020.

Top Tamil movies in 2020- Best Performances

Paava Kadhaigal- Entire Cast

The cast of Paava Kadhaigal shed light on some of the taboo and sensitive topics that are often neglected in society. The anthology dives deep into several such subjects that are often frowned upon. Actors including, Anjal, Kalki Koechlin, Kalidas Jayaram, Sai Pallavi, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, etc. bring realism in the charters they portray. The anthology has been recently released on Netflix and has garnered tremendous praise from critics as well as fans.

Rated: 8.3/10 by IMDB

Mookuthi Amman- Nayanthara

Nayanthara in Mookuthi Amman delivers a stunning performance in her titular role. The fantasy comedy film had fans eagerly waiting for its release and upon arrival, it did not disappoint fans. The film is a laugh riot and manages to touch upon the “God-men” subject. A journalist along with Mookuthi Amman joins forces to expose the fake Godmen in a hilarious adventure.

Rated: 6.4/10 by IMDB

Soorarai Pottru- Suriya and Aparna Balamurali

Soorarai Pottru was one of the most loved Tamil films that came out in 2020. The film speaks of a man from humble beginnings who aspire to create a lowlife airline. The film Soorarai Pottru is a story about this man and his quest to achieve his ultimate dream. Suriya in Soorarai Pottru along with Aparna were highly parsed for their roles in the film.

Rated: 8.7/10 by IMDB

Ka Pae Ranasingam- Vijay Sethupathi Aishwarya Rajesh

Vijay Sethupathi is known for his choice of interesting and moral heavy films and this time along with the talented Aishwarya Rajesh, the actors delivered a spectacular performance. Ka Pae Ranasingam is a story about farmer’s rights and their protest against the big industries. Vijay and Aishwarya play key characters in the film as their characters strive to fight against the injustice inflicted upon them. The movie has a strong message and speaks volumes in terms of its narrative with the scenes.

Rated: 7.1/10 by IMDB

Darbar- Rajinikanth Suniel Shetty

Rajinikanth in Darbar surprised his fans with the much-awaited film. The movie has typical nuances of a Rajinikanth film and delivers tremendous amounts of action and drama. Suniel Shetty as the ultimate antagonist delivers an absolutely amazing performance. A number of other actors in the film too deliver some of the best performances, making the film one of the best commercial entertainers of the year.

Rated: 6.1/10 by IMDB

Penguin - Keerthy Suresh

Keerthy Suresh took the audience by surprise in her mind twisting role as Rhythm. She plays a pregnant woman who is traumatised by the unsolved kidnapping of her first child. She has constant nightmares and thus takes it upon herself to solve the mystery of her missing son. The engaging premise and the strong acting prowess of the actor made the film engaging mystery thriller for of 2020.

Rated: 4.5/10 by IMDB

Oh My Kadavule- Ashok Selvan and Ritika Singh

This romantic drama film was filled with several comedic and emotional moments right from the start of the film. Ashok Selvan and Ritika Singh play childhood friends in the film who later decide to get married. However, things change after marriage and a number of misunderstandings begin to rise up leading up to their divorce. The actors deliver a convincing performance and had the audience praising their chemistry in the film.

Rated: 8.1/10 by IMDB

Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal- Dulquer Salman and Ritu Varma

Dulquer Salman and Ritu Varma play a cute couple in this film, however, it is later revealed that the two are actually shopping scammers. Both Dulquer Salman and Ritu Varma play the role of online shopping scammers in the film and eventually fall in love with each other. The romantic film takes the audience on a whole different journey as the actors deliver an amazing performance.

Rated: 7.7/10 by IMDB

Seeru- Jiva

The film offers a huge battle between two major entities of two separate worlds. Jiva in the film plays the role of Manimaran who accidentally ends up saving Mali. In the film, Mali is hired to kill Manimaran, however, things change and the two end up putting an end to the feud. However, this gives rise to enmity between Jiva’s character and a corrupt lawyer.

Rated: 5.4/10 by IMDB

Mafia: Chapter 1- Arun Vijay

Arun Vijay delivers a thrilling performance in Mafia. The actor is raw and charismatic in his onscreen performance and delivers high octane scenes. The film takes the viewer on a journey of a narcotics officer played by Arun, who is determined to end the drug cartel within the city. However, his quest leads him to unravel certain truths from his past.

Rated: 6/10 by IMDB

