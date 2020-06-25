Unseen Pic Of The Day: Anushka Sharma’s Old Pics With Her Brother Are Adorable; See Photo

Anushka Sharma has time and again shared throwback pictures of her fam-jam moments on social media. Here's an old picture of the actor with her family that gives a glimpse of Anushka enjoying the festival of Rakhi with her brother and mother. In the first picture, Anushka’s brother Karnesh is seen applying ‘Tilak’ on Anushka’s forehead while Anushka is seen striking a wide smile for her brother.

Anushka Sharma is spotted in a white t-shirt with a colourful dupatta wrapped around her head. In the second picture, young Anushka Sharma and her brother are seen wearing school dress as the former ties rakhi. She is seen making a goofy facial expression for the picture as her brother looks at her with an adorable smile.

In the last picture, both Anushka Sharma and Karnesh are seen sporting a wide smile for the picture. Not to miss, Anushka Sharma’s mother looks adorable as she gets captured candidly in the first two pictures. Take a look at these cute pictures.

Also Read| 'Anushka Sharma invests deeply in the script', says 'Bulbbul' director Anvita Dutt

Anushka Sharma's production Bulbbul released

Anushka Sharma-produced movie Bulbbul recently released on Netflix. The movie is a supernatural horror film which is directed by Anvita Dutt. The movie is produced by Anushka Sharma along with Karnesh Sharma. Bulbbul's cast includes Avinash Tiwary, Tripti Dimri, Paoli Dam, Rahul Bose, and Parambrata Chattopadhyay. The movie traces the story of a man who comes back home to find that his brother's child bride has grown to a beautiful young lady in their ancestral village.

Also Read| Anushka Sharma paints the whole town red with her pic; here's how

The trailer of the movie Bulbbul was released on June 19, 2020. The trailer shows how two children are sitting in a hand-cart together when the boy asks the girl about the demon-woman and whether she wants to hear her story. He then starts describing this demon-woman and the trailer slowly starts showing various visuals of the same. The trailer looks vastly intriguing and sets up a terrifying background for the movie. Here is the trailer of the movie Bulbbul:

The motion poster of Bulbbul shows the demon-woman or 'chudail' skipping through the trees in a forest, high in the air. She has long curly hair and feet facing the opposite way. There is a bright red moon on the sky that provides an eerie backdrop to the poster.

Also Read| Anushka Sharma with Salman Khan or Varun Dhawan: Who's better in the lead?

Also Read| Anushka Sharma's video call with Karnesh Sharma & Anvika Dutt gets hijacked by 'Bulbbul'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.