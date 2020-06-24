Unseen Pic Of The Day: Sonu Sood’s Throwback Pic With His Dad Is All Things Love

Currently, a throwback picture of Sonu Sood with his father is going viral on the internet. In the picture, Sonu Sood can be seen sitting with his father while the duo smiles for the camera. Sonu Sood is seen sitting on the floor while his father sits on the bed to strike a beautiful pose.

Sonu Sood is seen sporting a casual look as he wore a camo printed shirt paired with burgundy coloured pants. On the other hand, Sonu Sood’s father is seen donning a formal look with a plain grey shirt with brown formal pants. Fans in huge numbers heaped praises on Sonu Sood’s picture and went on to call him a ‘self-made man’. The picture has also been shared on various fan pages.

Sonu Sood's hand of help for migrants amid coronavirus crisis

Sonu Sood is being hailed as a real-life hero by people for all his efforts for the migrant workers. The actor did not just stop at arranging transports and food facilities but also launched a helpline number for people to contact him with their needs. The actor is also taking care of all their travel paperwork and medical reports of the travellers. After all of this, when Sonu Sood found out that a few girls were stuck in Kerala, the actor made arrangements to airlift 177 girls and transferred them to Bhubaneshwar. Sonu Sood reportedly works 22 hours a day to get everything in order. He has sent busses to Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar, Rajasthan as well as Jharkhand.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on June 7, 2020, lauded actor Sonu Sood's initiative to arrange buses for stranded migrant workers. The actor met Thackeray at the latter's residence Matoshree in suburban Mumbai in the night. Sonu Sood at 2 AM on May 31, 2020, visited Thane station to bid adieu to 1000 migrants who were returning home under his #GharBhejo initiative to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Talking about it, Sood, in a statement, said, "The trains left today from Thane to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar with the migrants travelling. We have arranged meal kits and sanitisers for all our travellers. I thank the Maharashtra Government for their support."

