Unseen Pic Of The Day: When Priyanka Posed In A Quirky Avatar During Miss World

Amid the lockdown, celebrities have been sharing several throwback pictures taking the internet by storm. Recently, an unseen picture of global star Priyanka Chopra has sent fans into a frenzy. The picture is shared by one of her fans and it is from her Miss World days. This pic is sure to leave you stunned.

In the picture, Priyanka can be seen striking a stunning pose in a glamourous avatar. The actor donned a lavender and black coloured blouse along with a lavender coloured thigh-high slit skirt with a sheer black piece covering the slits. Priyanka completed the outfit with quirky floral jewellery giving it a unique twist. She also sported black and lavender coloured gauntlets. The Barfi actor opted for a high bun, well-done brows, and lip gloss. Check out her picture below.

This post went on to receive several likes and positive comments. Fans went on to laud the actor for her immense beauty and dedication. They also congratulated her for her achievements and recalled how she has made the country proud. Check out a few comments below.

Also read | Priyanka Chopra Jonas Or Lucy Hale: Who Wore The Fendi Striped Dress Better?

Apart from this, the actor herself goes on to share several pictures on her Instagram handle. She recently shared a picture of how she gets dressed for online meetings. She can be seen sporting an orangish coloured top along with a light grey coloured pant and suit. She completed the look with minimal makeup and flip flops. The actor manages to look stunning even while working from home. Take a look:

Also read | Priyanka Chopra Jonas Among 50 Noted Filmmakers & Actors Appointed As TIFF Ambassadors

On the work front

The actor was last seen in Shonali Bose's much-acclaimed film The Sky Is Pink. She shared screen space alongside Farhan Akhtar. She will be next seen in Robert Rodriguez's much-awaited film We Can Be Heroes. She is also signed for the fourth installment of the Matrix franchise, as well as the Amazon web series titled Citadel created by Antony and Joe Russo. The actor will also be starring opposite Game Of Thrones actor Richard Madden in the show. Priyanka Chopra has also signed up to play the lead in the Ma Anand Sheela biopic series, which is reported to be co-produced by her.

Also read | Old Priyanka Chopra Video Saying 'Nepotism-Bollywood Go Hand-in-hand' Surfaces Amid Debate

Also read | Unseen Pic Of The Day: When Priyanka Chopra Was Crowned As Miss World 2000; See Photos

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.