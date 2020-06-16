'Humanity At Its Best': R Madhavan Shares Heartwarming Story Of Two Runners

Actor R Madhavan recently shared a heartwarming story about ‘values’ showcased by a Spanish racer in competition with the Kenyan counterpart. Restating the importance of “ethics, integrity and honesty” with oneself, the 50-year-old shared how Abel Mutai representing Kenya was just a few feet away from the finish line but he was confused with the signage and then stopped. The Spanish racer behind him, Ivan Fernandez promptly realised what was happening and started yelling to tell Mutai that he should keep running. However, since Mutai did not speak Spanish, he could not comprehend what Fernandez was saying when the Spanish racer “pushed him to victory”.

Moreover, after the race when a journalist asked Fernandez the reason behind him supporting Kenyan racer and “let him win”. To which the Spanish racer replied that he did not “let” him win as Mutai was “going to win”. When the journalist further pushed Fernandez and stated that the racer could have won. After this Fernandez looked at the reporter and said, “But what would be the merit of my victory? What would be the honour of that medal? What would but my mom think of that? Would my country have felt proud?”. Madhavan shared this entire story on June 15 and concluded by saying “think about it”.

R Madhavan also added a note, “ Values are transmitted from generation to generation. What values we are teach our children today will help them survive tomorrow.”

“Let us not teach our kids the wrong ways and means to win. Just a thought. Think about it. Cheers,” he added.

Read - Why R Madhavan, Aishwarya Rajesh & Samantha Would Be Perfect, If 'Bala' Is Remade In Tamil

Read - R Madhavan's Son Adorably Grooms Their Dog While The Pet Enjoys A Belly Rub; Watch

Fernandez, netizens react to story

The Spanish racer himself, who was also tagged by Madhavan, replied to the Bollywood actor sharing the heartfelt story and shared the post on the story. Fernandez expressed disbelief and attached an emoticon of ‘shock’. While thousands of internet users said that Madhavan’s post was “much needed”. According to one Instagram user, “this is the kind of humanity we need today, more than luxury or any other thing”.

Read - R Madhavan Shares His Thoughts On 'quarantine Birthday' Wishes; Says, 'I Was Overwhelmed'

Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise: Jacqueline, Lata Mangeshkar, R Madhavan Express Condolences

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.