Saif Ali Khan's Best Moments From The Film 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein'

Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein is among the most popular movies of Saif Ali Khan and R. Madhvan. The movie story revolves around Maddy who impersonates Rajeev, the person his love interest, Reena, is about to marry and attempts to woo her. However, he is unprepared for the moment when the truth will be revealed. The film stars R Madhavan, Saif Ali Khan, and Dia Mirza.

The movie told the love story of R Madhvan and Dia Mirza. Saif Ali Khan was also popular for starring in this movie. Let's take a look at the best scenes from the movie below.

In this scene, Maddy and Akash get into a brawl. The two actors' acting skills are spot on. The two are often seen fighting throughout the film. The dean of the college often got mad at the two for constantly fighting and getting into brawls. They then wear red outfits and head to the gym. Everyone follows them to witness the fight. When college officials come to suspend them, they still do not stop. They then go to the seniors' party.

Seniors' party

When Maddy crashes the seniors' party, Akash confronts him. He then asks Akash if he is moving to USA. He says yes. Maddy then tells him if he would become a janitor in the USA. To this, Akash tells him that yes, and at least he will earn in dollars in there. This scene is popular and is still among the best scenes from the movie.

Akash confronts Maddy

At the end, when Maddy falls in love with Dia Mirza, Saif Ali Khan becomes the bigger man by stopping the fight. And that way, the movie concludes. Saif Ali Khan was popular for starring in this movie and for his acting as well.

