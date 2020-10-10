Rekha Receives Warm Wishes On Her Birthday From Bollywood Celebs

Actor Rekha celebrates her 66th birthday today. Over the years, she has appeared in a wide range of films and won numerous awards and accolades for her performances. Many Bollywood celebs have taken to social media today to wish her on her special day. Check out celebs' wishes for Rekha:

Celebs wish Rekha on her birthday

Hema Malini

Rekha’s dear friend Hema Malini wished the actor on Instagram. The actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of throwback pictures of herself with Rekha. She even wrote a heartfelt birthday wish for the evergreen beauty. The caption of her post reads as "Happy Birthday wishes go out today to dear Rekha. We have been good friends for many years now and I always wish her happiness and prosperity in life. Have a great day and year dear friend!" (sic).

Urmila Matondkar

Bollywood actor Urmila Matondkar took to her official Twitter handle to wish the veteran actor. Urmila shared a picture of her with Rekha. Check her birthday wish for the actor:

यह कहाँ आ गये हम यूँही साथ साथ चलते...🤩

Happy Birthday Most Gorgeous #Rekha ji ❤️❤️

Thank you for sharing love n warmth both on n off screen. Love u to moon n back 🤗#HappyBirthdayRekha pic.twitter.com/XENFbbUWuI — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) October 10, 2020

Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Oberoi also wished the veteran actor.

Many Many happy returns of the day to Bollywood's evergreen beauty, the original #diva #Rekha ji. Here's wishing you good health and a long long life. Much love from all of us.#HappyBirthdayRekha ji! — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) October 10, 2020

Divya Dutta

Actor Divya Dutta poured in wishes for Rekha on her birthday.

Special day today. 10.10.2020. And special it is. Happy bday to the diva #Rekha ji! pic.twitter.com/4BXmLBDBmb — Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) October 10, 2020

Rekha on the professional front

Rekha kick-started her acting journey as a child actor with the film named Rangula Ratnam. Born to a famous South Indian filmmaker, the actor rose to fame with the movie, Anjana Safar. The actor became a household name after delivering successful movies like Umraao Jaan, Silsila, Khoobsurat, and Khoon Bhari Maang. She last graced the silver screen with ''Super Naani'' along with Randhir Kapoor.

In the year 2010, the actor was bestowed with the title of Padma Shri by the Government of India. The actor also won National Award in the Best Actor-Female Category for her stellar performance as Amiran in the film Umrao Jaan. Rekha won two Filmfare Awards in the Best Actress in a Supporting Role category for her performance in the Hrithik Roshan starrer Koi Mil Gaya… and Krrish. Besides this, the Bombay International Film Festival also honoured her with a Significant Contribution to Indian Cinema award.

