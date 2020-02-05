Rekha And Her Sister Radha Make Heads Turn At Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra's Wedding

Rekha is one of the most prominent celebrities in Bollywood. She manages to swoon fans and other Bollywood celebrities with her charm and enigma. Despite being such a popular actor, Rekha has always managed to protect her family from the limelight. But recently, Rekha along with her sister, Radha Syed stepped out together for one of the most star-studded events in Bollywood.

Rekha and her sister, Radha witnessed Armaan Jain tie the knot with Anissa Malhotra in a star-studded event. Rekha knows how to make heads turn with her glamorous looks and opted for a golden coloured silk saree with stunning jewellery. While her sister Radha Syed sported a lime green kurta with golden palazzo. She completed a look with a pearl necklace and a few bangles. Check out the video of Rekha with her sister Radha Syed here.

The Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra wedding has been one of the most talked-about weddings in Bollywood. Many celebrities and close family friends were in attendance at the wedding. The who's who of Bollywood was present at Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding reception. Armaan and Anissa had tied the knot in Mumbai on Monday.

Apart from Rekha and her sister, Kareena Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Kunal Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Kapoor, Zahan Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor and many others attended the wedding. The photos are proof that all the celebrities stepped out in their best outfits. Check out some photos from the star-studded affair.

Image courtesy: Socialnewsxyz Instagram

