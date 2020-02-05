Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Rekha And Her Sister Radha Make Heads Turn At Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra's Wedding

Bollywood News

Rekha attended one of the most star-studded events of 2020. Rekha and her sister Radha stepped out with their best foot forward to attend Armaan Jain's wedding

Written By Brandon Fernandes | Mumbai | Updated On:
rekha

Rekha is one of the most prominent celebrities in Bollywood. She manages to swoon fans and other Bollywood celebrities with her charm and enigma. Despite being such a popular actor, Rekha has always managed to protect her family from the limelight. But recently, Rekha along with her sister, Radha Syed stepped out together for one of the most star-studded events in Bollywood.

Rekha and her sister, Radha witnessed Armaan Jain tie the knot with Anissa Malhotra in a star-studded event. Rekha knows how to make heads turn with her glamorous looks and opted for a golden coloured silk saree with stunning jewellery. While her sister Radha Syed sported a lime green kurta with golden palazzo. She completed a look with a pearl necklace and a few bangles. Check out the video of Rekha with her sister Radha Syed here.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

The Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra wedding has been one of the most talked-about weddings in Bollywood. Many celebrities and close family friends were in attendance at the wedding. The who's who of Bollywood was present at Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding reception. Armaan and Anissa had tied the knot in Mumbai on Monday.

Apart from Rekha and her sister, Kareena Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Kunal Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Kapoor, Zahan Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor and many others attended the wedding. The photos are proof that all the celebrities stepped out in their best outfits. Check out some photos from the star-studded affair.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

Also read | Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra Wedding Reception: Kapoors, Ambanis & Couples Who Stood Out

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

Also read | Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra Reception: Rekha, Anil Kapoor, Sonam, Others At Shining Best

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

Also read | Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt And More B'Town Couples Dazzle At Armaan Jain's Reception

Also read | Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor Pop In Bright Colours At Armaan Jain's Reception

Image courtesy: Socialnewsxyz Instagram

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
'DOES A TERRORIST...?': KEJRIWAL
UDDHAV JUSTIFIES SON'S INCLUSION
ANUPAM KHER: 'MUST TEACH PEOPLE'
TATA INTRODUCES NEW-AGE SIERRA
TRUMP SNUBS NANCY PELOSI HANDSHAKE
YOGI THANKS PM ON RAM MANDIR TRUST