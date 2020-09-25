Surekha Sikri Discharged From Hospital After Recovering From Brain Stroke; Read Details

Actor Surekha Sikri was admitted in the hospital on the morning of September 9. She had suffered a brain stroke and was rushed to the hospital but according to India TV reports, the actor has been discharged. Here's what this is about.

Veteran actor Surekha Sikri discharged from hospital

Surekha Sikri has been discharged from the hospital on September 22 after almost 10 days of treatment. On September 9, she was admitted in the ICU of Mumbai's Criticare hospital located in Juhu after suffering a brain stroke. This is the second stroke that the actor has suffered in the past two years.

Previously in November 2018, Surekha Sikri had her first brain stroke while she was working in Mahabaleswar. She fell down in the bathroom and hurt her head. The stroke also left her paralysed although she recovered from it pretty quickly. Still, a full-time nurse was appointed to take care of her. It was the latter who rushed her to the hospital after she suffered the second stroke on Tuesday morning.

In an interview with Hindustan Times last year, Surekha Sikri had also opened up about her brain stroke from 2018. She said that she was recovering from the incident and the doctors had said she will be alright. But she was taking rest and not working.

In other news, rumours started doing rounds that Surekha Sikri was in need of financial aid. But her manager has recently confirmed that the actor's son is taking care of everything and together with her own savings, they will be able to cover the financial aspects of the treatment. In an interview to Mid Day, Vivek Sidhwani, Sikri's manager revealed that although many of her fans and well-wishers have reached out about the same, her family is there for her.

Actor Sonu Sood had also shared the news of Surekha Sikri's recovery on Twitter saying she was stable and in good hands. Her Badhai Ho co-star, Ayushmann Khurrana also posted about her condition and wished for a speedy recovery. Check them out here:

She's doing fine now and in able hands. Thanks for the concern and wishes — sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 9, 2020

Surekha Sikri is famous for her role as 'Dadi' in Balika Vadhu and Badhai Ho. She has also worked in critically acclaimed telly shows and movies like Tamas, Mammo, Saloni Ka Safar, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani and Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil. Her last on-screen performance has been Ghost Stories where she played the sick old woman in the segment directed by Zoya Akhtar. Surekha Sikri is also the recipient of three National Awards and the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for contribution to Hindi theatre.

