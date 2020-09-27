Unseen Pic Of The Day: Surekha Sikri’s Throwback Photo Will Leave You Amazed; See Here

Veteran actor Surekha Sikri's fans and other members of the film industry were in for a shock when the actor suffered a brain stroke on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, and was rushed to Criticare hospital in Juhu, Mumbai. While prayers have been pouring in for the actor's speedy recovery, an unseen picture of the actor has also been going viral on social media. The picture is from the actor's younger days and is presumable still from one of her earlier movies.

The monochrome picture has Surekha wearing an Elizabethan style high collar attire along with an elaborate hairdo. The Badhaai Ho actor can also be seen opting for hoop earrings in the picture. The actor can be seen giving out a smile in the lovely picture. The die-hard fans of the actor also flooded the comment section of the post praying for her speedy recovery. Take a look at the picture.

Surekha Sikri's health update

As per reports from PTI, the Balika Vadhu actor is stable and doctors have been examining her since Tuesday afternoon. Recently, speaking to Mid Day, the actor’s manager revealed that she is not facing any financial crunch. Surekha’s manager Vivek Sidhwani revealed that the news was incorrectly put out in the press. He also said that the actor has her own finances and the family is also by her side. Sidhwani added that there is no need for any financial assistance for now.

The manager also revealed that many of Surekha’s well-wishers, colleagues, and filmmakers were kind enough to offer financial assistance, but they have been informed that the family is now taking care of everything and is also giving her the best treatment. Vivek also said that the Tamas actor who was hospitalised in the hospital after she suffered a brain stroke, is now stable but still under observation in the Intensive Care Unit.

He further added that her parameters are also stable and also in the next 48 to 72 hours, what needs to be seen is the effects the stroke has had on her. On the work front, the actor was last seen in the much-acclaimed Netflix horror anthology titled Ghost Stories along with Janhvi Kapoor in director Zoya Akhtar's segment.

