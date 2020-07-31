Hrithik Roshan And Mrunal Thakur Starrer 'Super 30' To Be Re-released In The Netherlands

The year 2019 saw one of the biggest biographical drama films with Hrithik Roshan and Mrunal Thakur’s Super 30. Reliance Entertainment today announced that this super hit film is to see a re-release in the Netherlands, with Dutch subtitles in Pathe Cinemas at Pathe Arena, Pathe De Kuip, and Pathe Spuimarkt from August 6th, 2020.

Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 to be re-released in the Netherlands

The film which follows the true story of mathematics educator Anand Kumar and his educational programme by the name ‘Super 30’, was a blockbuster hit in India. In the film, Hrithik Roshan played the role of Anand Kumar and the actor had received a lot of admiration and appreciation from the audience and critics as well.

Reliance Entertainment recently shared a post on their Instagram handle about the film’s release in the Netherlands. The post was shared with a poster of Super 30 along with the caption that read as “The Netherlands welcomes the haqdaars once again! #Super30 is re-releasing in Pathe Cinemas at Pathe Arena, Pathe De Kuip and Pathe Spuimarkt from August 6th 2020”. On this occasion, War actor Hrithik Roshan too took to his social media and shared the same post on his Instagram story and said “Yess!! ðŸ‘ðŸ‘”.

For the unversed, the film ‘Super 30’ has reportedly performed well globally, and Hrithik Roshan’s marvellous performance was admired wherever it was screened. The movie has been directed by Vikas Bahl, co-produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, and co-distributed by Reliance Entertainment. Apart from Hrithik, the biopic movie also stars Mrunal Thakur, Virendra Saxena, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Srivastava, and Amit Sadh in essential roles.

What’s next for Hrithik Roshan?

Hrithik Roshan, who recently clocked in 20 years in the Hindi film industry, was last seen in the superhit action drama film War and the Anand Kumar biopic Super 30. The actor has reportedly started preparation for the upcoming fourth installment of the Krrish franchise which will be directed by his father and veteran director Rakesh Roshan. Reportedly, Hrithik will also star in Ramayana opposite Deepika Padukone, which will release in 2022.

