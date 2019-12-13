Harry Styles Misses Ex Camille Rowe; Plays Her Old Voicemail In His New Song 'Cherry'

Harry styles reportedly went through an emotional and heartbreaking time after his split with Camille Rowe. He, however, is reportedly still feeling wistful towards his ex-girlfriend Camille Rowe and misses her charming accent in his brand new song Cherry.

Harry Styles and Camille Rowe parted ways in the year 2018. However, from the lyrics of his songs, it seems that he has not got over her completely. ‘I just miss your accent and your friends,’ Harry sings in the song Cherry, before adding ‘Did you know I still talk to them?’ It should be noted that nowhere in the song has Harry Styles called out Camille Rowe by her name. However, it becomes apparent that Harry Styles is talking about Camille Rowe’s accent when her voice mail plays in the song. The voice mail is in French, which translates to ‘Hello, are you asleep? Oh, I am sorry. Well no, it is not funny’.

Harry Styles, in an interview with a music portal, also revealed that Cherry was about his ex. He said that he wanted it to be true to the moment when he wrote the song. Harry Styles was not feeling great when he wrote the song. Harry Styles further added that it is so pathetic in a way. The night when he wrote the song he felt a lot of pressure.

Here's how fans reacted to this song:

What... did Camille do to him pic.twitter.com/Pjtv5jXuDs — 𝚊𝚍𝚘𝚛𝚗 (@fallsicarus) December 13, 2019

the song is called Cherry because she used to call him ‘Darling’ in French, aka:



“Chérie”



I’m not ok #fineline #cherry

pic.twitter.com/uz2UwEBnWy — Mike’s Hard Feelings/Loveless (@smallBBQgrill) December 13, 2019

#cherry me trying to learn French and what she saying at the end #fineline pic.twitter.com/xJl5bxGLEL — Jalissa Bryant (@JeSsafi_0) December 13, 2019

I can’t speak French can someone please translate what Camille says in the voicemail at the end of Cherry? DM me if please! #cherry #camille — ∞ C ∞ (@myanchorhes) December 8, 2019

Stop hating on Cherry just because you don't like Camille.

It's an amazing song and you should grow up#FineLine #HarryStyles #Cherry — 𝙂𝙞𝙪𝙡𝙞𝙖🎄 𝑯. 𝑺𝑶𝑶𝑵 (@cjtydust) December 13, 2019

