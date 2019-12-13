Harry Styles' Much-awaited Album 'Fine Line Is Out'; Fans Cannot Hold Excitement

One Direction heartthrob Harry Styles' album Fine Line is out. Styles stole our heart with his appearance as a host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live previous month. The talented singer garners a huge fan base for the seats in his shows fill up super-soon. Debuting as a solo singer more than two years back, Harry Styles carved his niche in the industry. The 25-year-old has creatively blended rock with fine editing while strumming an acoustic guitar.

FINE LINE . THE ALBUM . DEC 13 pic.twitter.com/ARzqYds8Vn — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) November 4, 2019

Harry’s first album carried his name, Harry Styles. Led by pop anthem Sign of the Times, the first single was a huge hit. It was followed by Two Ghosts and Kiwi, and Sweet Creature. Both of them received immense appreciation from the followers. The album went on to become Number One in numerous countries which include United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and Spain. Additionally, it ranked ninth worldwide for the year of release i.e. 2017.

According to a report, a leading magazine and the group which runs the chart ranked it tenth in the best album of 2017 category. Furthermore, it appeared in 50 Best Albums of 2017 from Rolling Stone magazine and Esquire. This commercially successful boasted of Harry Styles ability as a songwriter and solo which showcased his vocal finesse. It was also well received from the critics and earned huge acclamation. He launched his first song Lights Up from the album on October 11, which was followed by Watermelon Sugar on November 16 and Adore You on December 6.

About Harry Styles’ album Fine Line

Fine Line is out on December 13, 2019. As per a report, It is available for digital download, streaming, CD and LP. Moreover, the deluxe version with the booklet will be available too.

Fan Reaction

i just finished listening to fine line and there’s simply no bad song. every single one is so beautiful, unique and enjoyable. this album truly shows how harry opened up himself, experimented with his sound and has matured since self titled. i’m so in love with it. #FineLine — ً (@thegoldfjnch) December 13, 2019

when falling comes on for the 100000th time!!! #fineline pic.twitter.com/SaTuoUnLbH — Jemma 🔥🏳️‍🌈 (@STSS95) December 13, 2019

Fine line and Harry styles being two of the best albums of the decade #FineLine



pic.twitter.com/wZoQ8IIZWg — 𝒂𝒏𝒈𝒊𝒆 ◟̽◞̽ 𝒊𝒔 𝒔𝒆𝒆𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒍&𝒉 -156 -305 (@lwallstyles) December 13, 2019

