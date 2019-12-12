Harry Styles: Know The Net Worth Of This 'One Direction' Singer After The Split

Harry Styles, an English American singer rose to prominence as a member of the worldwide famous boy band One Direction. The band has released five studio albums and also won several awards. His debut single, Sign of the Times was released in 2017. Harry Edward Styles hails from Redditch. In an interview, Harry mentioned that he has been fascinated by music since he was a kid. He mentioned that he enjoyed singing and even performed in the school band, White Eskimo, as a lead singer. Harry Styles' early influences were Elvis Presley, Freddie Mercury, and The Beatles.

Career Trajectory and net worth of Harry Styles

Harry Styles began his music career in 2010 when he auditioned as a solo candidate for the series of the British singing competition The X Factor. Though Harry could not make it to the finals, he was later selected along with four other fellow competitors for a new group performance for the remainder of the X-Factor. The boy band that was formed was named One Direction. The first song of the band was a version of Torn. This song also qualified them at Judge’s houses.

The band gained huge popularity in UK and they became the biggest contenders of the coveted title and people’s favourite. After the X factor, One Direction was signed by Simon Cowell’s Syco Music Records for a reported estimate of $2 million contracts. In 2011, the autobiography of One Direction titled One Direction: Forever Young came up that gave a first-hand account of their X-Factor Story. In the same year, they released their debut album, Up All Night that bowed at number two on the UK Album’s Chart.

In 2015, Zayn Malik, a member of One Direction, left the group. However, they continued working on their fifth album. The album Made in A.M. was dropped the same year. It debuted at number one on the UK Albums Chart and at number two on the US Billboard 200.

The following year, Styles signed a record deal with Colombia Records as a solo artist. He contributed to Snow Patrol’s Johnny McDaid and OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder, writing for them. According to different factual reports and estimated data, the net worth of Harry Styles is approximately $75 million dollars. Harry Styles was on the second position in the net worth of 'young musicians' after Ed Sheeran, according to The Sunday Times Rich List 2019.

