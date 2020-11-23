Remember Harshaali Malhotra From 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'? Here's What She Is Up To Now

Many child artists leave a lasting impression on the audiences because of their performances in films. One such child actor who wooed the audiences with her cute performance is Harshaali Malhotra who starred in the 2015 movie Bajrangi Bhaijaan. She was also known for her camaraderie with the lead actors of the film including Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Read to know what Harshaali Malhotra is up to now.

Here’s what Harshaali Malhotra is up to now

Harshali Malhotra was widely loved by the audiences for her role as the adorable Munni in Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Harshaali Mahotra’s age was seven years old when she played the character. Today, Harshaali Mahotra’s age is 12 years. She came back into the spotlight after she uploaded her gorgeous Diwali pictures on her Instagram. She looked beautiful in a red traditional dress and was posing sitting beside a rangoli as well. She also posted a picture of her taking part in the Diwali ceremonies.

Fans of the actor also reacted to the photos with red hearts and smiley emojis. They even wished her a very happy Diwali. One user also commented that it was difficult to believe that she was the same little girl who played the character of Munni. See their reactions here:

In Harshaali Malhotra’s movie Bajrangi Bhaijaan, her character Munni was mute. She was living with her family in Pakistan and had accidentally crossed the border and landed in India. Despite being unable to speak, how this little lost girl in unknown lands makes her way back to her country, won the hearts of the people. She was loved for her bubbly and adorable charm in the film. She also won various awards for her performance in the film.

Harshaali Malhotra’s photos give a sneak-peek into her life. She often shares pictures with her family on social media. Harshaali Malhotra’s photos also feature her travel diaries. She also uploads pictures celebrating various festivals. Recently, she also shared a video of her enjoying a trekking vacation with her family.

Harshaali Malhotra has also worked in television serials. She played the character of young Zoya Farooqui in the serial Qubool Hai which aired on Zee TV. She also starred in Laut Aao Trisha, in which she played the character of Sania Swaika. This serial aired on Life OK.

Image courtesy- @harshaalimalhotra_03 Instagram

