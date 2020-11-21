Karbhari Laybhari Written Update November 20: Priyanka Decides To Tell Rajvir The Truth

In the November 20 episode of Karbhari Laybhari, Priyanka decided to tell Rajvir the truth about her family. Sunanda recognizes that Priyanka has ties with Ankushrao and asks Priyanka who she really is and what is her motive. Priyanka tells her the whole truth. Shona tries to incite Jagdish against Priyanka. Vaishu and Priyanka discuss and decide to tell Rajvir everything.

ALSO READ: 'Karbhari Laybhari' Written Update Nov 18: Rajveer Brings Priyanka Home

Karbhari Laybhari Written Update: November 20, 2020

The Karbhari Laybhari's latest episode begins with Sunanda talking to Priyanka. She asks her if she really does dishes to which she says yes but when Sunanda asks her to show her hands, she catches her and tells her she knew something was fishy, your eyes and hands prove that you don’t do household chores and the fact that you got scared when Jagdish showed up proves you belong to the opponents family. Priyanka tells Sunanda that she only came here because Rajvir (veeru) brought her. He misbehaved with her and she put those banners to seek revenge but when he thought Vaishu was Priyanka and Priyanka is Vaishu she didn’t tell him the truth because I wanted to take revenge.

ALSO READ: Karbhari Laybhari Written Update November 17: Rajveer Thanks Priyanka For Saving Him

Sunanda then asks Priyanka to not behave like this since their families are from opposite political parties and if someone found out it would be dangerous for both of them. Priyanka asks Sunanda to not mention any of this to Veeru. Then Sunanda asks Priyanka to have lunch and leave and proceeds to feed her with her own hand. This makes Priyanka very emotional and reminds her of her late mother. Rajvir then rides Priyanka back to her house. Priyanka asks Rajvir to drop her a little far away from the house. She says she can walk alone the rest of the road but Rajvir follows her until she reaches the house.

ALSO READ: 'Karbhari Laybhari' Written Update Nov 16,2020: Nagya Hires Men To Protect Rajveer

Shona in the meantime incites Jagdish. She asks Jagdish who all were present at Rajvir’s house. When Jagdish doesn’t take Priyanka’s name she tries to turn him against Vaishu when Vaishu enters home late.

The next day Sunanda is under a lot of work pressure when Priyanka doesn’t come to work on time. Veeru calls her up to ask why is she late. She says she couldn’t reach on time because she was also busy with work at her Ankushrao’s house. Priyanka then goes to Vaishu’s house and asks her to come along to Rajvir’s house when Vaishu tells her to stop the play before someone gets hurt. Priyanka agrees with her and decides to go and tell Rajvir the whole truth.

ALSO READ: 'Karbhari Laybhari' Written Update Nov 12: Rajveer Impresses Audience With His Speech

ALSO READ: 'Karbhari Laybhari' Written Update | Nov 11 2020: Ankush Patil To Teach Rajveer A Lesson

Image Credits: Screengrab from the episode

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.