TMKOC's Nidhi Bhanushali Stuns Netizens With Her Bikini Avatar In An Underwater Selfie

Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Sonu aka Nidhi Bhanushali recently raised the hotness quotient on social media with her bikini avatar. The former TMKOC star shared a picture of herself from the pool in her multicoloured bikini top as she enjoyed a nice swim by herself. While Nidhi's stunning Instagram post has taken the internet by storm, a follower couldn't hold back but gush, "The coolest thing I've seen today" in the comment section of her post.

Nidhi Bhanushali channels inner diva with her latest bikini avatar

On November 20, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Nidhi Bhanushali shelled out major 'me time' goals for fans on social media as she gave everyone a sneak-peek into her pool time. In the underwater selfie shared by her, the 21-year-old flaunted her multicoloured knitted bikini top with her hair let loose as she relished a dive into the pool. Sharing the picture on her Instagram handle, she went 'XOXO' in the caption of her post.

Almost two months ago, Nidhi Bhanushali's photos wherein she rocked a bikini at a beach in Goa had made headlines. Back in September, Nidhi had shared a couple of pictures from her trip to Goa, wherein she is seen soaking some sunlight as she posed in a black and blue bikini by the sea. Sharing the pictures flaunting her enviably fit body on her Instagram handle, she had written, "Getting some vitamin Sea and some vitamin D to stay the hell away from covid-19 (sic)".

Meanwhile, Nidhi Bhanushali's love for the beaches is quite evident from her Instagram handle. The TMKOC actor quite often shares glimpses of her fun times by the beaches with fans on social media. Back in March, she reminisced her good old travel days by sharing a candid picture of herself from the clear waters of Ile de L'Est. Nidhi had visited Ile de L'Est last year in March, revealed she herself in the caption of her IG post. She had also shared a video of herself taking a stroll by the lush green forests of the island, which is located in French Southern and Antarctic Lands.

