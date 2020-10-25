Remember Kritika Kamra From 'Kuch Toh Log Kahenge'? Here Is What She Is Up To Lately

Kritika Kamra is a celebrated television actor who has appeared in quite a few shows and films in the last few years. She rose to fame with the popular television soap Kitni Mohabbat Hai. She later played Dr Niddhi in Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, which went on to become a massive hit on television. On the occasion of Kritika Kamra’s birthday, here is a look at what she has been up to lately while also shedding some light on her career so far.

Where is Kritika Kamra now?

According to a report by IMDb, actor Kritika Kamra has currently been working on a television show titled Kaun Banega Shekhawati. It also features actors like Naseeruddin Shah and Lara Dutta in key roles. According to her recent social media posts, there have also been speculations about Soha Ali Khan’s role in the series. However, no official confirmation has come from the official team.

Kritika Kamra’s movies

Kritika Kamra was seen playing the female lead in the 2018 film Mitron. She played the character Avni Gandhi, who had a distinct personality according to the plot of the film. It was directed by Nitik Kakkar while the original story was by Thakur Bhascker Dhaassyam. The plot of Mitron revolved around a young man who is very unstable in life and is being persuaded to get married as soon as possible. It also starred actors like Jackky Bhagnani and Prateik Babbar in pivotal roles.

Kritika Kamra’s serials

Kritika Kamra has been a common face in the television world. She played the female lead in the Kitni Mohabbat Hai, which became a massive hit for quality content and presentation. It also starred her then-boyfriend Karan Kundrra, creating more buzz amongst the viewers. In 2011, she was seen playing Dr Nidhi Ashutosh Mathur in the fan-favourite serial Kuch Toh Log Kahenge. This serial was highly appreciated by the audience for its subtle yet hard-hitting nature. She also played a key role in Webbed, around the same time.

Kritika Kamra played a pivotal character in the television series, Reporters. In the 2015 show, she played reporter Ananya Kashyap, who was a strong woman with high spirits. This show also featured Rajeev Khandelwal in the lead role.

