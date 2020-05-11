Karan Kundra To Go Live On Instagram With Ex-girlfriend Kritika Kamra

Currently, the entire world is on hold due to the global pandemic. Many people have taken up new activities to keep themselves busy. Even celebrities are looking for new ways to interact with fans and keep them entertained. Many of them have started to go live on social media as a medium to have a conversation with fans.

Amid the breakup rumours of Karan Kundra with long-time girlfriend, Anusha Dandekar, the actor has recently announced to be going live with his ex-girlfriend, Kritika Kamra. Read ahead to know more about it-

Also Read | Anusha Dandekar’s Throwback Pictures With Gal-pal Priyanka Chopra

Karan Kundra announces Instagram live with ex-girlfriend Kritika Kamra

Rumours about Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar were doing the rounds on the internet. They have been dating for around five years.

As a report, the two were having some troubles in their relationship and are not staying together. Even though Karan Kundra has denied to all the breakup rumours, fans found it rather surprising for him to be going live with ex-girlfriend, Kritika Kamra.

The actor made the announcement through a post on Instagram that has Kritika Kamra, Pooja Gor, and himself in the frame. He captioned the picture saying, “Due to heavy demand and some death threats 😂🤣 me and @kkamra are going live on Instagram tonight at 6pm oh and gujju @poojagor will be available in the comments 😅😈 #kitanimohabbathai”. [sic]

Also Read | Ramayan's Sky-touching TRPs To Breakup Rumours: Television Recap Of Last Week

Karan Kundra and Kritika Kamra rose to fame as they played the lead characters from Imagine TV’s short-lived yet very popular daily soap, Kitani Mohabbat Hai, back in 2009. The show was a huge hit among the masses and the two actors enjoyed a massive fan-following. Karan and Kritika’s great chemistry on-screen was a sight to the eyes.

The two shared a great bond off-screen too and soon after the show started, rumours of them being in a relationship started to make rounds. Karan and Kritika confirmed to be in a relationship for a couple of years. However, the two broke up due to personal reasons.

Also Read | Anusha Dandekar, Alia Bhatt & Others Who Keep Fans Hooked With Great Content On YouTube

Karan Kundra is currently in a relationship with VJ Anusha Dandekar. The two have been together for a long-time now and were planning on getting married. However, since the lockdown, the rumours of their breakup has been making a way, but Karan recently denied them all. The two even host MTV’s Love School together.

Also Read | Anusha Dandekar's PDA With MTV Love School's Co-host Karan Kundra; See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.