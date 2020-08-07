Kritika Kamra Mourns Samir Sharma's Death, Says 'I Hope They Let You Rest In Peace'

Bollywood and TV actor Samir Sharma, who was last seen in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, reportedly died by suicide at the age of 44. The news of his sudden demise has shaken the industry and several actors, including his co-stars and close friends. Kuch Toh Log Kahenge actor Kritika Kamra also expressed grief over Samir’s death. Take a look:

ALSO READ: Actor Samir Sharma Found Dead At Malad Home In An Apparent Suicide; No Note Found So Far

Kritika Kamra mourn Samir's loss

Actor Kritika Kamra took to Twitter and mourned Samir’s death. The Mitron actor wrote that she hoped everyone will let Samir Sharma rest in peace. As soon as the actor tweeted, many of her fans also posted comments on her tweet. Take a look at the post below:

I hope they let you rest in peace Sameer Sharma. — Kritika Kamra (@Kritika_Kamra) August 6, 2020

While some supported the actor's tweet and agreed with what she had to say, other Twitter users did not take it kindly. Many even referred to Sushant Singh Rajput's case and how it has developed into something completely different over the past few weeks. Many users were of the opinion that Samir's case could be a suicide case or might have something much more than what met the eye.

A few Twitter users also commented on the actor's status about Samir Sharma and how he would be missed. Many fans wrote how 2020 has been a bad year so far, while others commented that they were "so sad" to hear the news as they had loved his charisma on screen. Take a look at a few tweets below:

So so sad, I really liked watching him on screen!! — Surbhi Gupta (@bysurbhigupta) August 6, 2020

Whattttt!!!😱😱😭😭😭 I saw him first in the show bhootu and i really liked his acting..💔 — αηταrα_κκƒαη (@Kritika_fangirl) August 6, 2020

Very News 😭😭😭😭😭😭why one more Suicide 😭😭😭😭🤐🤐 — alishabhardwaj454 (@alishabhardwa17) August 6, 2020

ALSO READ: Samir Sharma Passes Away: Poems Penned By The Late Actor Before His Demise

Kritika Kamra's tweet also invited a few negative comments from fans as they wished to know the truth behind actor Samir Sharma's demise. These users disagreed with the actor and made it known in the comments section. Take a look:

Without verifying what happened to him ?? Is this what friends or colleagues wished for when one dies without any suicide note or explanation ? Wouldn’t we want to know truth ? — Chirayu R. Mankad🇮🇳 (@cmankad) August 6, 2020

What do you even mean? — Priyam Prasad (@thatpisceangirl) August 6, 2020

If anyone is involved in this suicide, they should be prosecuted under the law. — Abdul (@rationalHuman99) August 6, 2020

If the netizens had left talking about #SushantSinghRajpoot then this case would never have reached here... yes i agree there are few people trying to take advantage of the situation but mostly others are doing this out of love for him.. — Aayusha bhandari (@Icebhandari) August 6, 2020

About Samir Sharma’s death

Samir Sharma was found hanging from the kitchen ceiling of his house on Wednesday night, i.e. August 5, 2020. According to Malad police, the 44-year-old had rented his apartment in February 2020. It has been reported that during his night duty, the watchman of the building saw Samir’s body and alerted other society members.

ALSO READ: Samir Sharma Found Hanging At His Residence, Co-star Sidharth Malhotra Mourns Loss

ALSO READ: Samir Sharma's Death: Mouni Roy, Kritika Kamra, Karanvir Bohra & Others Mourn His Loss

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.