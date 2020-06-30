Can Anushka Shetty Be The Perfect 'badi Thakurayin' In South Indian Remake Of 'Bulbbul'?

Bulbbul is the latest movie on Netflix which has gained a lot of attention for its unusual story. The movie revolves around a zamindari family from Bengal presidency. Folklores and legends are abundant in the place while witches and ghosts seem normal. A chudail haunts the village killing men and the youngest Thakur brother is out to find out who it is. However, big secrets inhabit the big corridors of his childhood home and soon he finds himself confused between what is right and what is wrong.

Bulbbul is written and directed by Anvita Dutt. It is bankrolled by Clean Slate Productions owned by Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Sharma and stars Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Paoli Dam, Rahul Bose and Parambrata Chattopadhyay. If this supernatural ‘fairy-tale’ is remade in South India, here’s a list of actors who might be perfect for the role.

Bulbbul- Anushka Shetty

She is the older Thakurain of the house although she is much younger in age. She is married to the elder brother who is older than her by nearly two decades. Known for being a good actor, Anushka Shetty seems perfect for the role.

Image credit: Tripti Dimri Instagram, Anushka Shetty Instagram

Satya- Allu Arjun

He is the youngest Thakur who is almost the same age as Bulbbul. The two were playmates in their childhood after Bulbbul married his elder brother. Known for his acting abilities, Allu Arjun seems perfect for this role.

Image credit: Avinash Tiwary Instagram, Allu Arjun Instagram

Also Read: Can Hrithik Play The Eccentric Detective Sherlock Holmes In The Series' Bollywood Remake?

Mahendra/ Indranil- Nargarjuna

Indranil is the older Thakur brother who also has a twin called Mahendra. However, the latter is not mentally fit and seems to have the IQ of a little child. Being a good actor, Nagarjuna seems perfect to play the older Thakur twins.

Image credit: Rahul Bose Instagram, Nagarjuna Instagram

Also Read: Can Mahesh, Tamannaah, Dulquer Form The Golden Trio Of 'SOTY 1' In South Indian Remake?

Binodini- Samantha Akkineni

She is the younger Thakurain of the house but is much older than Bulbbul. She takes care of the household until her husband dies. Known for her acting skills, Samantha Akkineni seems perfect for these roles.

Image credit: Parambrata Chattopadhyay Instagram, Samantha Akkineni Instagram

Dr Sudip- Mahesh Babu

He is a young doctor who arrives in the village and treats Bulbbul after she gets injured. The two also develop a strong friendship and the Sudip is determined to help her. This, however, makes Satya jealous and he suspects Sudip to be the murderer. Mahesh Babu, being a good actor, seems perfect for this role.

Image credit: Parambrata Chattopadhyay Instagram, Mahesh Babu Instagram

Also Read: Bulbbul Trailer Out: Anushka Sharma & Anvita Dutt Spill Spooky Secrets From Bulbbul's Set

Also Read: Who Is Tripti Dimri? Meet The 'zamindarni' From The New Netflix's 'Bulbbul'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.