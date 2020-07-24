Ashnoor Kaur Jets Off To Chandigarh Donning PPE Kit; Says 'Accepting New Normal'

On Thursday, Ashnoor Kaur shared her pictures from the airport as she was all set to jet off for work. As seen in the pics, Ashnoor wears a PPE coat, a face shield, and gloves. Not only this, but the actor made her look even more interesting by sporting neon gloves and sneakers. Not to miss the quirky mask and her cross bag.

Sharing the pictures, the Patiala Babes actor wrote, "The only Airport Look you can have these days, but a tinch of colourful styling harms no one. #WorkCalling so here I come, accepting the #NewNormal#ppekit #staysafe #airportdiaries." Ashnoor wrote that she is accepting the 'new normal.' As soon as the actor's post was up, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega actor Kanika Mann wrote, "Tum toh mtlb yhn b kill kr ri ho." Stars like Jannat Zubair, Helly Shah, Rohan Mehra also dropped endearing comments on Ashnoor Kaur's photos.

Ashnoor Kaur's airport look

As per the report of news daily, Ashnoor Kaur was off to Chandigarh for her work. She was a part of the show, Patiala Babes, in which she plays the role of Mini. However, Patiala Babes went off-air during the lockdown.

Ashnoor, whose posts garner a lot of attention online, told the portal that it is her responsibility to post the correct things on her social media account and convey the right messages. Talking about being an influencer at a young age, Kaur remarked that in the digital era, people get influenced very easily. Kaur added that hence she has to be cautious when she puts up stuff on her profile.

Only recently, Ashnoor Kaur took to her Instagram stories and gave a sneak peek into her new venture. The photos see Kaur all excited to kick-start a new project. The actor revealed to an entertainment daily that she is all set to shoot her upcoming music album in Chandigarh. Moreover, she also said that her Instagram stories were for a brand shoot. However, Kaur did not talk about when her music album will be out. Meanwhile, apart from Patiala Babes, Ashnoor Kaur was also a part of the show Mahabharat.

