When Aamir Khan Tried To Dictate Mita Vashisht While Shooting For 'Ghulam'

In a recent interview with a news portal, actor Mita Vashisht took a stroll down the memory lane and talked about her experiences in the film industry. Mita Vashisht revealed that Mahesh Bhatt put his foot down during the shooting of Ghulam and did not allow Aamir Khan to dictate a particular moment in her performance. Mita also added that Mahesh ignored Aamir's objection to something she and Aamir Khan had shot together.

Mita Vashisht recalled the time when Mahesh Bhatt said that he didn't know what she did, but it was beautiful. Vashist further revealed that Mahesh then asked to proceed to the next shot and simply walked off to set the next shot. Mita concluded by saying that such directors make people feel like there is a God who protects acting moments.

Further, in the same interview, Mita Vashisht also revealed that off and on, over the last few years, she would pause and do a hisaab-kitaab of her screen roles. Mita added that she was aware that she had done nothing worthwhile in the last ten years; nothing that did any justice to her talent, she said. Vashisht revealed that even though she would give each role her best, and even if there was a financial crunch, she would still turn down roles that she knew would simply exhaust her soul and mind.

About Your Honor

Mita Vashisht is mesmerising fans with her acting finesse in the latest web series, Your Honor. The web series streams on SonyLIV. While interacting in with an entertainment daily, Mita revealed that in the series, she plays a cop who likes things to be peaceful and that she doesn’t want violence. Mita then revealed that she wants peace to prevail. The show stars Jimmy Shergill, Varun Badola, Mita Vashisht, Parul Gulati, Pulkit Makol among others. Directed by Eeshwar Nivas, the show has been well received by fans and critics alike.

What's next for Aamir Khan?

Aamir Khan's movie, Laal Singh Chaddha features Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead. The Advait Chandan directorial is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump, which released in 2014. The upcoming film is slated to hit the marquee in December 2020.

