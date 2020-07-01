Aamir Khan Expresses Relief As Mother Zeenat Hussain Tests Negative For COVID, Thanks Fans

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has updated on Wednesday that his mother Zeenat Hussain has tested negative for COVID-19 after he informed his fans that 7 members of his staff at home had tested positive after contracting the deadly virus. He took to Twitter to announce his mother's test result and thanked his fans and followers for their prayers and good wishes.

Hello everyone, I am most relieved to inform everyone that Ammi is Covid 19 negative.

Thank you everyone for your prayers and good wishes 🙏

a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) July 1, 2020

On Tuesday, the Dil Chahta Hai actor had issued a statement through social media revealing that seven members of his staff had tested positive for coronavirus and that prompt action had been taken to contain the spread. He also thanked the hospital staff and shared that everyone in the family had been tested and were safe from the disease.

The statement released by Aamir Khan read, "Hello everyone, this is to inform you that some of my staff have tested positive. They were immediately quarantined, and BMC officials were very prompt and efficient in taking them to a medical facility. I would like to thank the BMC for taking such good care of them, and for fumigating and sterilising the entire society. The rest of us have all been tested and found negative. Right now I am taking my mother to get her tested. She is the last person in the loop. Please pray that she is negative. I would, once again, like to thank the BMC for the prompt, professional and caring manner in which they helped us 🙏 And a big thank you to Kokilaben Hospital and the doctors, nurses and staff there. They were very caring and professional with the testing process. God bless and stay safe. Love, Aamir".

Last month, one of Boney Kapoor's house-helps tested positive for COVID-19. Kapoor later released a statement regarding the same and assured everyone that the rest of them were doing fine and were not showing any symptoms. The producer also thanked the Maharashtra government and the BMC for the instant response and all the help. Designer Farah Khan Ali's in-house member staff had also tested positive in the month of April.

