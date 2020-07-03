Saroj Khan's Death: When Aamir Khan Posed With The Choreographer In This Unseen Pic

As soon as the news of the demise of veteran Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan broke, many celebrities and fans wrote a heartfelt note for her. Along with these tribute notes, many BTS pictures and videos also started surfing online. Being one of it, Saroj Khan's picture with the cast and crew of Aamir Khan starrer Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander also started making rounds on the internet. The official handle of the National Film Archive Of India shared the BTS picture. Aamir Khan is seen posing with Saroj Khan while Farah Khan is seen holding a clapboard.

Saroj Khan's unseen picture with Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander cast

Several Bollywood celebrities such as Subhash Ghai, Anushka Sharma, Amitabh Bachchan, and Madhuri Dixit, among many others, expressed their condolences for the choreographer and shared their memories with her. Akshay Kumar wrote that she made dancing look easy, as if anybody could dance. Many actors shared some of their most fond memories with her and reminisced her presence in their lives. Actors from Bollywood also mentioned that there will be no other choreographer like her. They also mentioned that her dance and the steps that she choreographed were iconic and legendary.

Saroj Khan's death

Saroj Khan was not keeping well for some time. On June 20, she was hospitalised after she complained of breathing issues. A source close to her family revealed to a news agency that Khan was rushed to Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra, Mumbai and a mandatory COVID-19 test was also done, which turned out to be negative. "She passed away due to cardiac arrest at around 2.30 am at the hospital," Khan's nephew Manish Jagwani told PTI.

For over four decades, she has been helping actors with their dance and also making them the best at what they do. Saroj Khan first appeared as a background dancer in the film Nazrana. As per reports, Khan was just three years old when she started her career as a dancer. Saroj Khan got her first break as a choreographer with the film Geeta Mera Naam in 1974. Since then, she has choreographed some of the most popular songs of Bollywood like Tamma Tamma Loge, Ek Do Teen, and Dhak Dhak Karne Laga. As of date, Khan is not only a celebrated Bollywood choreographer but also a three-time National Award winner.

