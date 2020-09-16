Shooting Location Of Bear Grylls & Akshay Kumar Episode: Where Is This National Park?

A number of fans have been asking about shooting location of Bear Grylls and Akshay Kumar's episode of Into the Wild. The Gold star was spotted at Mysore airport in January. He was seen going to Mysore's Bandipur Tiger Reserve for the episode shot with Discovery. Read more to know about the shooting location of Bear Grylls episode with Akshay Kumar .

Shooting Location of Bear Grylls and Akshay Kumar Into The Wild episode

Bandipur National Reserve is a tiger reserve located in Karnataka. The reserve is also very famous because it has the second-highest tiger population in India. Initially, it was considered to be the hunting reserve for the Maharaja of the Kingdom of Mysore which was then transformed into a national park. It covers a total area of 874 square kilometres and is home to some of India's endangered wildlife species. It is located in Gundlupet taluq of Chamarajanagar district which is just an hour away from Mysore. Thus, it acts as a major tourist attraction for that region. The park also has the Kabini river in the north and the Moyar river in the south. That acts as the main source of water for wildlife. Seeing Akshay Kumar step into Bandipur National reserve for the video with Bear Grylls has taken over the internet.

Akshay Kumar had also shared a small preview of the episode on his Instagram. His caption read: “You thinking I mad… but mad only going into the wild. #IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls @beargrylls @discoveryplusindia @discoverychannelin”. A number of his fans have also shared positive reviews in the comments section of the post.

More about Akshay Kumar

On the professional end, Akshay Kumar is prepping up for his upcoming historical drama, Prithviraj. Prithviraj is scheduled to be released in November 2020, but there might be some push-backs due to the coronavirus lockdown that has been imposed. The movie is going to be directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and produced by Aditya Chopra under his production house, Yash Raj Films. The movie will also feature Manushi Chhillar, Manav Vij and Ashutosh Rana.

