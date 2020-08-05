Remember When Amrish Puri Refused To Audition For Director Steven Spielberg?

Late veteran actor Amrish Puri was one of the first Indian actors to appear in a Hollywood film. Amrish Puri plays the role of an antagonist, Mola Ram in Steven Spielberg's 1984 film, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. However, the actor had initially dismissed the offer. Read on to know what happened next.

As per Amrish Puri's autobiography, The Act of Life, Steven Spielberg could not shoot for Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom in India, as he was denied permission. Hence, Steven Spielberg continued with his plan and decided to set up the movie in Sri Lanka, Macau and London. What happened next was casting director Dolly Thakore sent stills of Amrish Puri from his 1980 horror flick, Gehrayee to Steven, in which he essays the role of a magician.

However, Amrish Puri, at first, expressed disinterest in the part but later considered it. Interestingly, when the American casting agents flew down to India to meet Amrish Puri, the actor refused to audition. He asked them to directly watch him on the sets of his new film and also spurned to read out some texts in English from a page.

Later on, Amrish questioned the casting agents about how Steven Spielberg knew what language he speaks. After everything, the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actor agreed to play the role of Mola Ram in Steven Spielberg’s 1984 flick, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and he also found the production very 'impressive'. Years later, Spielberg stated that Amrish Puri is his 'favourite villain' and added that he is the best the world has ever produced and ever will.

Amrish Puri's movies

Amrish Puri has given the industry a slew of hit movies and his contribution to Bollywood remains evergreen. Some of his movies like Karan Arjun, Pardes, Phool Aur Kaante, Nayak: The Real Hero among others still remain fresh in the hearts of fans. Amrish Puri’s grandson Vardhan was roped in for the 2019 film, Yeh Saali Aashiqui, which did well with fans.

Steven Spielberg's movies

After his first theatrical feature, The Sugarland Express, in 1974, Spielberg directed many movies like Jaws, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, The Color Purple among others. His film, Jurassic Park, hit the bullseye. Steven's 2004 direction- The Terminal also won many laurels.

