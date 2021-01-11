Remember When Anu Aggarwal Revealed About Her 'tantric' Experience?

Veteran Bollywood actor Anu Aggarwal, who rose to fame after the success of her debut film Aashiqui, turned a year older today, that is January 11. Later, she added a bunch of hits in her repertoire, such as King Uncle and Ghazab Tamasha, among many others. However, after an unfortunate fatal car accident in 1999, she quit Bollywood. Interestingly, in 2015, she wrote an autobiography titled Anusual- Memoir of a Girl who Came Back from the Dead, which gave a peek into her short Bollywood journey and the accident that changed her life. On account of her birthday, take a look back on the chapter of her autobiography, in which she said that Yoga and tantric sex helped her in improving her life after the 1999 accident.

Anu Aggarwal's accident details in the autobiography

In the book, published by HarperCollins, Anu had written that she feels fortunate to “not have left a leaf unturned, or a button unhooked in her exploration of sexuality, sensuality, or just an honest human connect with members of the opposite sex”. PTI ZMN scribes had described her tantric lovemaking experience in the forbidden zone with its yogi. An excerpt of it read, "Some days he would chant Sanskrit mantras as he placed a hazelnut in the open cavity of my mouth; or blow heat from a fireplace into my form as he focused on my eyes. On others, he sat in front of a golden yantra blob, a geometrical figure in straight lines that met against a yellow sky, accompanied by a Sanskrit incantation, and made me a silent participant."

The 52-year-old model also added, “In the stunning landscape of rare tree and plants, I was mesmerised". She also mentioned that sanyas brought about alchemic changes within her. She said, “The renunciation dress code done away with and the head no longer bare, I have internalised sanyas. Women’s empowerment, which I’d worked on all my life, has transcended to human empowerment".

Adding further, Anu said, "When managing a meditation centre in India's Wild West, Kutch, I found that my greatest pleasure came from helping others, In Mumbai, I work with slum kids. The healing module I had researched has metamorphosed into AnuFun Yoga, my way of teaching yoga". Meanwhile, recalling her fatal accident, she added, "I nearly died that night. The doctors at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai still think it's a miracle I am alive. Alive to tell you about the love I discovered through a ruptured body, a brain bleed, and several incisions of needles and sutures made with surgical thread tied tight".

(With Inputs from PTI)

