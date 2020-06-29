Anu Aggarwal Recalls Asking Journalist To Leave Post Being Questioned About Her Sexualtyi

Anu Aggarwal is known for her movies like Aashiqui, The Cloud Door and Thiruda Thiruda. Anu recently opened up about how the Hindi film industry never treated artists with respect. She also talked about how there was a lot of jealousy in the industry which was because the actors who came from families that have been part of the film industry.

The Aashiqui actor also expressed that she relates to the problems and struggles that Sushant Singh Rajput must have faced as she had to go through the same thing when she joined the industry as an actor. She also mentioned how the media had turned against her and made her personal life 'a living hell' by printing false news about her. She also talked about how she threw a journalist out for asking about her sexuality once.

While talking to an entertainment portal, Anu Aggarwal expressed that she was called the 'darling of the media' when she had risen to fame. She then added that the term seemed good but the media used to write a lot of things which were not at all right. She also mentioned that her personal life also was being targetted by the media.

She further added that they used to write about everything right from how she sneezed to whom she was out with. The media also used to write about her smoking cigarette and spreading rumours of her having an affair, claimed the actor.

Anu then added that such stories affected her personal life. She also mentioned how her boyfriend had stopped asking her about anything as the rumours got worse. She also added how media used to match her with anyone and she did not know what she could do about it.

She also expressed how, back in those days, she did not have social media and she could not voice her opinions to make fans aware and clarify her take. She also added how back in those days people would perceive anything written by the media to be true.

Anu also recalled an incident where she had thrown a journalist out for asking her if she was a lesbian. She expressed that a journalist had come to her house and insinuated that she was a lesbian because she had gay friends. It was reported that the journalist was embarrassed to ask her about her sexuality. Anu then added that she did not want people to judge her and misrepresent her sexuality, so she asked the journalist to leave her house.

