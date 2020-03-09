The Debate
Shraddha Kapoor In Aashiqui 2 Was Different From Anu Aggarwal In Aashiqui 1 In These Ways

Bollywood News

Here are ways Shraddha Kapoor Aashiqui 2 was different than yesteryear actress Anu Aggarwal in Aashiqui 1. Check out the differences between the two.

Written By Shrishaila Bhandary | Mumbai | Updated On:
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor’s lead role in Aashiqui 2 as Aarohi Shirke remains etched in many fans’ memory. Her acting skills were recognised in this film. The film was a super hit according to Box Office reports. Aashiqui 2 was a remake but still did well at the Box-Office, similar to Aashiqui 1.

According to reports, both the films had an intimidating storyline with female leads at the forefront of having a successful career and their love interests finding it difficult to cope. Ashiqui 1 had Anu Aggarwal impressing audiences with her looks and acting. Here's the USP of the two leading ladies and how they were different from each other in the film Aashiqui 1 and Aashiqui 2. Spoilers Alert!

Character

Shraddha Kapoor’s character was a struggling singer who becomes successful with the help of Aditya Roy Kapoor’s character. She becomes successful after due time. Anu Aggarwal’s character was already a successful one and Rahul Roy was still the struggling one. Both, however, have discrepancies due to each other’s career differences and struggles, and have a fallout.

Storyline

Shraddha Kapoor’s film had a turbulent ending. However, Anu Aggarwal’s ending was a happy one as the two ends up together. Shraddha Kapoor has to face the death of her love interest but Anu Aggarwal’s character finds a way to start fresh. Shraddha Kapoor’s Arohi and Anu, in both the versions, respectively establish the success that both their love interests were yearning for towards the end.

Fashion

Shraddha Kapoor wore everything between indo-western to western ensembles. Her green and golden saree was the USP of the main poster and also set the tone for her character in a crucial scene. Anu Aggarwal’s frocks and dresses spoke about her character in volumes. Anu Aggarwal's white gown in the Main Duniya Bhula Dunga remains iconic.

Watch the trailer of Aashiqui 1

Watch the trailer of Aashiqui 2

Promo Image Credits: Still from Aashiqui 2 and Still from Aashiqui 1

 

 

First Published:
