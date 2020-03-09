Shraddha Kapoor In Aashiqui 2 Was Different From Anu Aggarwal In Aashiqui 1 In These Ways

Shraddha Kapoor’s lead role in Aashiqui 2 as Aarohi Shirke remains etched in many fans’ memory. Her acting skills were recognised in this film. The film was a super hit according to Box Office reports. Aashiqui 2 was a remake but still did well at the Box-Office, similar to Aashiqui 1.

According to reports, both the films had an intimidating storyline with female leads at the forefront of having a successful career and their love interests finding it difficult to cope. Ashiqui 1 had Anu Aggarwal impressing audiences with her looks and acting. Here's the USP of the two leading ladies and how they were different from each other in the film Aashiqui 1 and Aashiqui 2. Spoilers Alert!

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor And Tiger Shroff Promote 'Baaghi 3' In Style; See Pics & Videos

Character

Shraddha Kapoor’s character was a struggling singer who becomes successful with the help of Aditya Roy Kapoor’s character. She becomes successful after due time. Anu Aggarwal’s character was already a successful one and Rahul Roy was still the struggling one. Both, however, have discrepancies due to each other’s career differences and struggles, and have a fallout.

Also Read | Top Shraddha Kapoor Movie Songs To Groove To In A Sangeet Ceremony; Check Out

Storyline

Shraddha Kapoor’s film had a turbulent ending. However, Anu Aggarwal’s ending was a happy one as the two ends up together. Shraddha Kapoor has to face the death of her love interest but Anu Aggarwal’s character finds a way to start fresh. Shraddha Kapoor’s Arohi and Anu, in both the versions, respectively establish the success that both their love interests were yearning for towards the end.

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor, Alia & Other Female Actors Who Have Sung For Their Own Films; Read

Fashion

Shraddha Kapoor wore everything between indo-western to western ensembles. Her green and golden saree was the USP of the main poster and also set the tone for her character in a crucial scene. Anu Aggarwal’s frocks and dresses spoke about her character in volumes. Anu Aggarwal's white gown in the Main Duniya Bhula Dunga remains iconic.

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor's Worst Performing Films According To Rotten Tomatoes

Watch the trailer of Aashiqui 1

Watch the trailer of Aashiqui 2

Promo Image Credits: Still from Aashiqui 2 and Still from Aashiqui 1

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.