Remember When Athiya Shetty Said She Wanted To Disappear Before Her Debut Movie?

Athiya Shetty, who was last seen in 2019's comedy-drama flick Motichoor Chaknachoor, made her huge Bollywood debut in 2015 with action drama, Hero. In the past, the actor opened up about her inner feelings, ahead of her debut film's release. Talking about the same, Athiya Shetty told SpotboyE that she wanted to disappear somewhere before the release of her movie. Read ahead for more details.

Athiya on her debut film before its release

Further in Athiya Shetty's interview with the portal, the actor shared that she was really nervous and had lots of butterflies in her stomach before her debut and hence wanted to vanish somewhere ahead of its release. However, she also added that she was excited. Athiya also spoke about her working experience. She said that the entire team of Hero had worked really hard for almost two years before the film's release. Athiya Shetty also stated that after two years of hard work, she was really excited to see audiences' reaction.

Also Read | Athiya Shetty shares 'unseen' picture with rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul

Athiya Shetty's movies

Athiya Shetty, daughter of Suniel Shetty, made her huge Bollywood debut in 2019 with action drama, Hero, alongside Sooraj Pancholi. Since 2015, the actor has been seen in lead roles in three films to date. Apart from Athiya Shetty and Sooraj Pancholi, Hero also stars Aditya Pancholi, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Sharad Kelkar, Anita Hassanandani and others. Helmed by Nikkhil Advani, the action drama is a remake of 1983's film Hero, helmed by Subhash Ghai.

In 2017, Athiya Shetty grabbed the role in another Bollywood flick, Mubarakan. The romantic comedy film is directed by Anees Bazmee. Bankrolled by Sony Pictures Networks Productions, Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz and others. Here, Arjun Kapoor plays the double role of twin brothers, Karanveer and Kartar Singh Bajwa.

Also Read | When Athiya Shetty imitated her favorite dialogue from 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'

Athiya Shetty's third and last film to date was 2019's comedy-drama film, Motichoor Chaknachoor. This film stars Athiya opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role. Helmed by debutante Debamitra Biswal, Motichoor Chaknachoor is bankrolled by Rajesh Bhatia and Kiran Bhatia. In this film, Athiya plays young girl Annie who marries a 36-year-old man, Pushpinder Tyagi played by Nawazuddin, in order to settle abroad. Apart from the leads, it also features Vibha Chibber, Navni Parihar, Vivek Mishra, Karuna Pandey, Sanjeev Vats, Abhishek Rawat, Sapna Sand and Usha Nagar in supporting roles.

Also Read | Athiya Shetty's unseen photo with Krishna Shroff from 'school days' is all things cute

Also Read | Athiya Shetty looks 'fun and flirty' in her latest picture in Ritu Kumar label

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.