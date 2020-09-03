Ayushmann Khurrana Shares A Beautiful Picture Of Wife Tahira Kashyap On IG Story; See Here

Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap Khurrana are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. Ayushmann took to Instagram on September 2, 2020, to post a new picture of his wife Tahira Kashyap Khurrana on his story. He also used Instagram's music feature to share the popular song Afterglow by rock band INXS.

Ayushmann's story featuring Tahira

In his recent Instagram story, Ayushmann Khurrana shared a picture of his wife on his story admiring her beauty. He captioned the story writing 'Her' with a red heart. Tahira Kashyap is attending a call on a vintage phone. She's dressed in a red shirt and her curls cover her face.

The lyrics of the song go like, 'Here I am, lost in the light of the moon that comes through my window'. Tahira uploaded the same picture with popular singer Adelle's Hello. Take a look at the story:

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap have often shared adorable pictures with each other on their Instagram page. Tahira Kashyap Khurrana recently uploaded a cute picture with Ayushmann Khurrana on her page. The couple is seen wearing traditional outfits in the picture. The Badhai Ho actor has worn a plain white kurta and paired it with denim while Tahira is wearing a pink suit.

Amidst the lockdown, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana posted a throwback picture with Ayushmann. The picture is from their first year of dating. The caption reads, "First year of dating and we were strong believers of social distancing!!" Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira look very young in the picture. Take a look:

The couple keep on expressing their love for each other on social media. A few weeks ago Ayushmann Khurrana took to Instagram to post an adorable collage of his wife Tahira and talk about the confession he made about his love 19 years ago. The caption reads," It was in 2001. We were preparing for our board exams. At 1.48 AM I’d confessed my feelings to her over the phone. Bryan Adams was playing on my stereo. Inside Out was the song. It’s been 19 years with this goofball. Umm."

Currently, Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap Khurrana have gone back to their hometown in Chandigarh during the lockdown period. Nonetheless, Ayushmann is constantly seen doing brand endorsements staying indoors. He was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo starring Amitabh Bachchan alongside. The film released on Amazon Prime Video in June.

